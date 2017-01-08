Short story: Missing JOHN SUMMERS

Alistair Hughes This was someone who could make me feel a part of something – a city, a community – and now he's gone.

I don't remember seeing Mr Brown alive, but I know I saw him dead. Dad had worked at the same school as Mrs Brown and he took me and my brother Liam to see her on the weekend of the tangi. After polite, quiet talk in the lounge, she ushered us into a side room. He was there, in his casket. We stood beside him, and I looked at his hands which were large, strong-looking still. My only memory of the man.

We went to the tangi too, and for me it was a good day. Crowds came and went from the marae. Liam and I clambered over grassy mounds and payed tag with Mr Brown's grandkids, and at one point, we wandered around the parked cars before coming across a sleek black wagon with tail fins.

'I'm going to have a car like that when I grow up,' Liam said.

'It's the hearse,' I said, knowing this even though it was the first I had seen. The funeral was a first too, and before that evening in the side room I had never seen a dead person either. I was nine, ten maybe, too young to know that all three were a part of life. In the years that followed, I would see my own grandparents in their hospital beds and attend funerals that were much less fun that Mr Brown's.

And then, just the other day, as I was hurrying back from my lunch break, I saw Stephen. As usual I had dawdled in a book shop, and to get back in time I took a shortcut through a shopping arcade. Its glass doors slid open and there he was, among the crowd emerging. I looked across the stream of people to him, attempting to catch his eye so I could nod hello, but he looked beyond me. He walked on. It was only later that I remembered he was dead.

A year earlier, I had opened the paper to see his name. For me he was someone from uni days, a contemporary. For the news he was a 'missing climber,' last seen setting out for a peak. His family hadn't heard from him in weeks. He was highly experienced, the news said, and I latched on to that one note of hope. But I still found myself thinking about the cold and loneliness of a South Island mountain. A few days later, I read his name again. His sleeping bag had been found. The story referred to a woman who was his 'ex-partner' and I found myself made uneasy by that 'ex' – it felt like prying to learn those details from this third, dispassionate source. I emailed my friend Sam with the news, writing a short note then deleting it and writing again. I wasn't sure whether to hope or to call this bad news. 'Jeez, doesn't sound good,' Sam said.

The next story said the search had been called off. A crevasse was the searchers' guess. Stephen had simply disappeared into the mountain. No one would ever see him again. Not me; despite my double-take in the shopping arcade, I don't think there's such a thing as ghosts, even if I do believe in haunting. The man I saw was just a lookalike, a stranger who resembled Stephen enough to make me forget for a moment that he was dead.

When I think of death, I think of the inevitable, looming kind. George Orwell quotes the rhyme Solomon Grundy, which tells of a man, 'Born on Monday, christened on Tuesday,' and so on and so on, until he takes ill on Thursday, and dies on Friday. It represents the 'churchyard mentality of the peasant', Orwell wrote, and it's a fair summary of my feelings too. Time is slipping away. It's already too late for me to be a world champion at any sport other than lawn bowls and even then I'd need to get on to it soon. My reaction to this is either to panic – my go-to nightmare is the one where teeth slip painlessly, decisively out of my mouth – or to resist and deny, to stall on the milestones of life as if they are rungs on a ladder into the grave. My partner and I are resolutely unmarried despite over a decade spent together. We have only just bought a house even though we've had a deposit for a while now.

This reluctant house buying took us to our lawyer's. He was back at work, post op. Crutches lay nearby, and he propped a slippered foot on an office chair. After a long and amiable chat (it was unclear if he was charging us by the hour), he told us we needed wills. Things get messy, he said. It's alright if everything goes to each other. 'But if you're in the same car...'

He left that hanging, no need to say more to remind us that the long highway home – No U-Turns – can become a much quicker trip. All it takes is a drift across a painted line, a doctor's frown, a crevasse. When I drove home that afternoon, my hands were clamped at ten and two.

And yet the same car was less troubling than the alternative, for death to leave me alone, to take Alisa only, or my family, my friends.

These were the possibilities I knew, the deaths I thought I knew. Now I had another, Stephen, a smiling guy in glasses. I wouldn't have included him in that list of loved ones, because the truth is, I didn't know him very well at all. He was a friend of Sam's, not mine, and during university days, I would sometimes come across him on campus. He always had a slight but constant smile.

Sam had introduced us at a party at the flat. He told Stephen I might not be an engineer like them, but I had a keen interest in something called armature winding. It was an in-joke – I had once spotted a book about this lying around the flat, and it was the only part of Sam's studies I bothered to understand. It stuck with Stephen as well.

Later that night I saw him talking to a girl who I knew went out with our neighbour. That neighbour was a maniac. I worried he would react badly if he saw Stephen talking to his girlfriend. The only reason she was alone at that point was because the neighbour was in our backyard, doing commando moves with a machete.

I needed to tell Stephen. Did he know how to disarm a man with a machete? I had a spiel ready, I was frothing with worry and I opened my mouth to say … nothing. Before I could even begin, Stephen began to happily chat about armature winding.

From then on we'd talk if we met on campus. So often in these situations my impulse is to duck by, not confident that others will remember me, even though I recognise them. I'm embarrassed, too, about my feeble small talk skills. But with Stephen, I had none of these fears. He was always quick to recognise me, to ask how I was. His intensity, his interests, meant his conversation was never inane. He'd look me square in the eye. He didn't hedge. One day, he interrupted himself mid-sentence to comment on something he had seen behind me, without pause or break in eye contact, so that it went something like this: 'He'll be busy getting ready for – wow, that was a big jump. That guy just jumped those steps on his mountain bike.'

We talked about our studies, our hobbies or plans, not the weather or sports I had to pretend I followed. Somehow this happened without us telling lies about the need to catch up more often, without those fumbling attempts to get away which begin almost as soon as you meet. And even though we never had anything more than chance meetings, this routine continued into another city where we both had moved for work.

An acquaintance. It doesn't sound like much, I know. I've made his death about me, when really it belongs to his family, his friends, his partner, ex or not. But I can't help myself. This was someone who could make me feel a part of something – a city, a community – and now he's gone. Perhaps this was the way my father felt about Mr Brown; how those unfamiliar, elderly faces felt at my grandparents' funerals.

We hurry on from home to work, from friend to family. The reasons to stop and talk decreasing, the world less friendly for some reason, because aren't our dearest still close? And then one day you see a dead man walking. You read a story in the news and find a different sort of missing. It is a missing all the same.

