Social enterprise is fast becoming the new charity in New Zealand

David Unwin/Fairfax NZ. Businesses are recognising the power they hold to fill a growing need for social welfare, and consumers are turning away from dropping a coin into a bucket and want to see the change their dollar makes.

Profit and charity aren't two words usually associated with one another, but a growing number of Kiwi entrepreneurs are mixing business with karma to create social change.

Think Eat My Lunch, Cook's Night Off, FRANK stationary, Stories espresso, and Pomegranate kitchen; businesses that want to succeed, but also drive innovation.

The Ākina Foundation has seen a significant rise in the number of people seeking its support to grow their social enterprises.

SUPPLIED Akina Foundation chief executive Alex Hannant says social enterprise in New Zealand is about to take off.

​"Social enterprise isn't a new thing," said the foundation's chief executive Alex Hannant. "What we're seeing now is something that's been part of the fabric of our society and economy, but not very visible."

But that's about to change.

SUPPLIED Eat My Lunch founder Lisa King was working on trestle tables in her kitchen 18 months ago. Now her social enterprise feeds children who would normally go without lunch at 38 schools.

A government cross-agency working group established in December last year in response to the report: Social Enterprise and Social Finance: A Path to Growth wants to pull down the barriers between welfare and profitable business.

Massey business school executive director Jeff Stangl was on the committee and said New Zealand needs to build its infrastructure to grow social enterprise and social finance.

""The infrastructure and legislation isn't there yet. You've got amazing thing happening in that space already but some businesses lack scalability to get enterprises investment-ready," he said.

GEORGE HEARD/ FAIRFAX NZ Buy-one, give-one business models are a simple and popular choice for social enterprises to adopt.

"There's a rising social conscience, particularly in New Zealand, and on the back of limited government funding resources for welfare there's more of a need for the private sector to lend a hand.

"We're behind dramatically in the likes of Australia, UK, Scotland, and even America has advanced quite a lot. We've got a lot of room to grow and at this point in time it's a good place to be because we can look towards what worked in other countries, especially in Scotland, who are demographically like us."

Founder of Cook's Night Off Suzanne Cannell said social enterprises were criticised in the beginning for being commercially orientated.

"What they really missed though in that criticism is that people are going to buy the products anyway, so buying through a social enterprise is a form of activism," she said.

Cook's Night Off sells and delivers frozen meals. It gives a meal to family that would normally go without on a buy-one, give-one basis.

"Nearly all social enterprises are for-profit and it's a way to combine a social element into the DNA of your business. For too long there's been this divide between businesses being a faceless separate entity. A business is made up of people, and that's too often forgotten."

But establishing a profitable model for a social enterprise isn't easy, and Hannant wants government support to shift up a gear.

"Although social enterprise has been here for a long time it's very unsupported and undeserved," he said. "The government is interested but they're only starting to recognise it.

"While there's a big opportunity here we're not taking the opportunity because of the way the old world works; social enterprise falls between the cracks.

"There are business groups who think there's too much weight on welfare, and welfare groups who think there's too much weight on business. So we need a whole government approach."

Founder of Eat My Lunch Lisa King said the concept that a business can make money and do good at the same time was taking off in New Zealand.

"I think when we first started 18 months ago, the concept of businesses that emerge with a charity model that's still commercially viable was a new concept for a lot of people," she said.

"But people have seem how Eat My Lunch works and embraced it.

"The younger generations want to give back but want to see the changes they make. People aren't just going to hand over money into a big black hole anymore," she said.

A recent Council for International Development report found New Zealanders' donations to non-government organisations and charities had fallen 15 percent in the past 10 years.

Donations to charities and NGOs dropped from $120 million in 2005 to $102.4 million in 2015.

"The public want to focus their money on impact and want to see results," said Council for International Development spokeswoman Josie Pagani.

"What's clear from the survey is it's not that the public have stopped giving," Pagani said. "It's that they're more focused on impact and wanting to see results."

Hannant hopes New Zealand can follow in the footsteps of Scotland, a country demographically similar to us but with a flourishing social enterprise sector.

At least 112,000 people are employed in the sector and 60 per cent of the businesses are led by women.

"[In Scotland] they've had very strategic and significant support from government for the last 10 years, and have just released a 10 year strategy," Hannant said.

"In Scottish schools, the first way children learn about business is through the lens of social enterprise - how does business make our country stronger, how do we make business care? That's the longer term goal.

"The end game is to have social enterprises developed to such an extent they are investment ready so they really have impact. That's the goal."

