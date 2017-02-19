He couldn't walk, he couldn't talk, but today he's taking the world by storm

ROSS GIBLIN / FAIRFAX NZ Seventeen years ago Thaddeus McCarthy's body was small and broken. Today he towers over one of his icons, ex-Hurricanes player Dion Waller, left.

Thaddeus McCarthy, 27, hasn't allowed a near-fatal road accident of seventeen years ago to ruin his future of becoming a successful businessman.

The tall Wellingtonian has already gained his master's degree in management and is now working in the financial sector.

But at the age of 11, McCarthy made news headlines when he was comatose for four weeks after he ran into the path of a four-wheel-drive during an Ohakune Primary School cross-country run in 2000.

SUPPLIED A young Thaddeus McCarthy before an accident in 2000 that left him in a coma for four weeks.

McCarthy was placed into a coma due to the traumatic head, chest and brain injuries he had sustained.

But as he lay broken and beaten in a Wellington Hospital bed almost two decades ago, McCarthy's spirits were lifted by a visit from Wellington rugby players Inoke Afeaki, Shane Carter and Dion Waller.

KEVIN STENT / FAIRFAX NZ The crash site where Thaddeus McCarthy was hit by a car during a cross country practice run near Ohakune. He was in a coma for four weeks.

In what was one of McCarthy's most cherished memories, the trio offered him hope and support in what was a bleak period in the youngster's life.

This week, muted hospital walls were replaced by a picturesque capital skyline, as Waller was reunited with McCarthy - the pair exchanging warm handshakes and hugs as grown men.

Waller was shocked by the 27-year-old's imposing 1.96 metre frame - a far cry from the fragile boy he met all those years ago.

ROSS GIBLIN / FAIRFAX NZ Ex-Hurricanes player Dion Waller has to stand on his toes to look 27-year-old Thaddeus McCarthy in the eye, 17 years after their last encounter in a hospital ward.

"Shit! You should've been in the Hurricanes, mate!" Waller chuckled. "He's a good size to be a lock."

Despite not being able to talk, suffering partial paralysis and a major brain injury, McCarthy still reflected fondly on the visit.

"My most clear memory from hospital was that memory," McCarthy said.

Former Hurricanes and one-time All Black, Dion Waller, back in 2002.

Sports stars regularly visit sick children, but this visit still resonated with Waller, a one-test All Black.

"The parents were distraught, obviously ... knowing us, me, Inoke and Shane, we would've said words like 'keep fighting, mate, you're young, you've got good help, love.

"We were just rugby players, but on days like that, I think we're a bit more ... "

SUPPLIED Thaddeus McCarthy used a swiss ball as part of his recovery after running into the path of a four-wheel drive vehicle during a school cross-country run in Ohakune in 2000.

McCarthy's journey to recovery was difficult, spending time in an Auckland rehabilitation unit as he re-learned to walk and carry out everyday tasks.

The events which led to McCarthy's horrific accident, which occurred at the height of the ski season, sparked several investigations.

SUPPLIED Thaddeus and his father, John McCarthy.

Twenty students were on a school run on the Mangawhero Forest loop track, and

were asked to wait for an adult when the track crosses Lake Road which leads to Whakapapa Ski Field.

When the teacher arrived, eight runners - including McCarthy - ran just ahead of her.

Popping out from the bush track, McCarthy unwittingly ran directly into the vehicle's path on what was an open road - the driver powerless to stop.

Despite pleas from McCarthy's father, John, to prosecute the school for negligence, police found a lack of evidence.

The woman behind the wheel, believed to be from Wellington, was also cleared of any wrongdoing.

While McCarthy has never met her, he wanted her to know that he did not hold her responsible for the accident.

He also hoped enough time had passed that she would be open to a meeting.

Waller has even offered to take McCarthy and the woman driver out for dinner and a Hurricanes' game at his expense.

