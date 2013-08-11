Wellington Lions hunger for Canterbury crown MARC HINTON

Wellington lock Jeremy Thrush is highly motivated ahead of this week's opening round of the new national provincial championship season.

For starters he'll captain a Wellington Lions outfit desperate to end Canterbury's stranglehold on New Zealand's premier provincial competition.

The Red and Blacks are shooting for a remarkable six straight titles and Thrush has had enough.

"Five years ... it's long enough, isn't it," said the second-rower.

"That's definitely our goal. We've got to take small steps but we feel we've got a team that can really push for a final spot."

Then there's Thrush's personal ambitions which will be enhanced greatly if the Lions can cut a swathe through the provincial scene.

At the moment the 28-year-old is the designated All Blacks standby lock. He's one of three "extended" squad members who train with the national team early on and then reassemble with their provinces on Wednesday.

So, he's got the inside track should injury strike during the Rugby Championship, as well as for a spot on the end-of-year tour when they'll likely take four specialist locks.

But Thrush is also well aware Dominic Bird will return at some stage while other contenders are bound to raise their hands.

"My goal is to play good rugby and make that end-of-year tour, but you never know what's going to happen round the corner," he said.

"Someone could fall over so I've got to make sure I'm ready to go if that happens."

Thrush, who won his only test cap off the bench against France in Christchurch in June, is well aware he's playing a loaded position at the moment.

Ahead of him on the national pecking order are Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Luke Romano.

"I know where I stand and I've just got to keep pushing. You don't want to stay where you are, you want to keep moving forward," said Thrush. "There are some young guys coming through who are pretty sharp, so it's an enjoyable position to be in."

Thrush should have a solid platform on which to perform in a Lions pack that looks formidable.

With well-performed props John Schwalger and Jeff Toomaga-Allen, fellow second-rowers Mark Reddish and Ross Filipo and a star-studded loose trio including All Black reject Victor Vito, the men from the capital should have plenty of ball.

As ever, there's a ton of talent and speed in the backline, which should make for an entertaining season following the Lions.

But Thrush is also well aware that the Cantabs have a formula that works for them and will again make them hard to beat in 2014.

"They've had a core group together through those last five years and they don't really change too much so when they come into it they already know what's going on.

"They don't always start with a hiss and a roar but they're always ready at the right end of the season."

Expect another slow start from Canterbury who have to establish their identity under new head coach Scott Robertson.

No 8 Nasi Manu, due back in September after foot problems wrecked his Super Rugby season, said the quest for six in a row would not be a motivating factor.

"We're going out to win this ITM Cup, as opposed to six in a row," he said at the season launch. "We haven't even come together in camp but we've kept a core of players and that makes it easy to adapt. Canterbury has always been pretty good at that."

In terms of having the target on their backs again, Manu said: "We're used to it. Every game is pretty much a final, as all teams get up to play Canterbury and we can't afford to be off our game."

Auckland and Ranfurly Shield holders Waikato will have their title aspirations while Taranaki showed last year they can't be discounted.

It will also be interesting to see if Tana Umaga's talented Counties Manukau Steelers can sustain their form in the top flight.

The Auks, with a raft of young talent, look the best of that group, though the Mooloos may also get some much-needed momentum from the Log o' Wood.

"We've had our squad together for two or three weeks now, with a couple of challenges from the Heartland. That's a bonus, and the boys coming back from the Chiefs will only add to that excitement," Waikato midfielder Jackson Willison said.

- Sunday Star Times