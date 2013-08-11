Phil Gifford: Squad experience is gold in NPC PHIL GIFFORD

Dean Kozanic/Fairfax NZ MATT TODD: The openside flanker is just one of a number of Super Rugby stars and All Blacks defending champions Canterbury will field in the NPC. Relevant offers

Todd Blackadder was a raw Canterbury kid marking Waikato captain John Mitchell in 1992.

OPINION: "John just turned around," Blackadder recalls, "and gave me a good whack straight in the side of the head and said, ‘welcome to the first division son'."

The brutality has been toned down, but the learning curve in what is now the NPC remains very much the same.

There is just no substitute for the experience rookies gain playing with and against veterans, especially veterans with international experience.

Club rugby doesn't provide it any more, because star players now largely sidestep club play, going straight from first XV rugby to academies, to a provincial team.

As controversial as rotation in the All Blacks became, a worthwhile byproduct is, despite the flow of talent to Japan and Europe, the number of All Blacks who will be pulling on provincial jerseys.

Then there's Rene Ranger, an All Black still wanted by the selectors, who instead of playing Australia, South Africa and Argentina will be captaining Northland.

A bizarre side-effect of professional footy is how, when Ranger behaved like a decent, normal, new father and chose not to spend weeks away from home, it took several days for the simple truth to sink in.

An All Black putting family ahead of the jersey? Surely not? Err, yes, as it happens. And among those benefiting outside Ranger's immediate family will be the young guys in Cambridge blue who'll now train and play alongside a man in Ranger who has scaled new heights in fitness and commitment this year.

And while Ranger's setting the standards in Whangarei, other men still striving for the All Blacks, like Piri Weepu in Auckland, Jeremy Thrush in Wellington, Hika Elliot in Pukekohe, and Andy Ellis and George Whitelock in Christchurch will be doing the same.

Canterbury's record five successive titles in the cup is extraordinary, and the veteran factor is the main reason for them to be favourites again.

A team that can field Ellis or Willie Heinz at halfback, Tom Taylor and Ryan Crotty in the midfield, Colin Slade at fullback or first-five, George Whitelock, Nasi Manu and Matt Todd as loose forwards, and Corey Flynn in the front row is not so much bringing guns to a knife fight, but M109 howitzers, backed up by Aim 9 Sidewinder missiles.

Of course, once the avalanche of rugby that is the competition begins on Thursday in Pukekohe when Wellington (think an angry Victor Vito) play the Steelers, reputations are there to be made.

Before the 2012 competition for Counties Frank Halai was a very good sevens player. By the time the Steelers' season had ended he'd shown he was good enough for Super rugby, and he's now just a tick away from the All Blacks.

As well as the emergence of new stars, we'll also see the latest system aimed at making scrums less of the sweaty, grunting, colossal timewasters they are now.

By demanding the front rows are set before the packs start shoving there will hopefully be a drop in the number of scrums that crash to ground with the first hit.

Peter Thorburn, an extremely astute coach and analyst, suggests the long-backed props, like Wyatt Crockett and Jamie Mackintosh, who often suffer at referees' hands, will benefit from a less dynamic scrum. During the week at the ITM Cup launch in Auckland I mentioned Thorburn's theory to Mackintosh, who was more cautiously optimistic.

He too hopes the scrums will collapse less, but also thinks there will be enormous pressure on front rowers as power is unleashed more steadily, and possibly for longer. "It'll be a grind in there."

A season can be tough for a young man starting out, learning the tricks of the provincial trade.

Thankfully, history shows not every veteran puts a newcomer through a painful baptism. When a 17-year-old Kevin Boroevich played his first game for King Country he was marking Auckland's All Black prop Brad Johnstone. At the first scrum a delighted Boroevich was told by Johnstone, "Don't do anything silly son, and nobody's going to get hurt." He didn't and nobody did.

- Sunday Star Times

Comments