Jeff Wilson:

DRIVEN TO SUCCEED: Ewen McKenzie says he's spent a lot of time thinking about how to beat the All Blacks.

As the Bledisloe approaches, I wonder is this opening test of the Rugby Championship more about the Wallabies than the All Blacks?

OPINION: We pretty much know what we're going to get from Steve Hansen's All Blacks who will have a very familiar look when they run out in Sydney next Saturday night.

But does a change of coach necessarily mean a change of fortune for the Wallabies?

Ewen McKenzie will certainly be hopeful as he starts with a clean slate against the All Blacks, but some important questions will need answering.

The first one is how they intend to play the game. Does he have the variety of player to choose the style of football, or does his squad makeup dictate how his team will play?

Australia's two best teams in Super Rugby were contrasting in style. You had the conservative nature of the Brumbies which took them close to the title, and the more familiar Queensland brand of football which has served McKenzie so well.

The Wallabies have long had their challenges up front and, after being demolished in the third test against the Lions, that looks unlikely to change.

The Australian forwards occasionally have their day but the collective strength of the All Blacks, Pumas and Springboks up front will be too difficult for them to handle on a regular basis.

I'm sure McKenzie is a realist. He'll understand the nature of the international game and will look to return Australian rugby to its expansive nature.

The Wallaby selection process is also complicated. There is significant rugby talent on the surface but a limited amount of depth.

The Australians have suffered through injuries and poor off-field discipline in recent times. But when they have their best players available consistently they will be a considerable threat.

The Wallabies can't afford an off day. To seriously test the All Blacks their game needs to be built around confidence, consistency and passion.

The last time Australia had consistent success against the All Blacks was in the era of Eales, Gregan and Larkham. Some players thrive in the big moments and on the biggest stage and Gregan's desire to win, Eales' leadership and Larkham's mercurial play drove a great Wallabies side to never accept defeat.

On many occasions when games could have been won or lost, their performances drove success.

But the All Blacks couldn't be more settled right now. Their selection process is uncomplicated, and there is a nice balance between experience and a new crop of players being judiciously introduced.

The coaching staff have a wealth of experience and all the resources to adapt from week to week. The Wallabies are rarely blessed with this situation.

They simply do not have the versatility the All Blacks have. Their strengths are not as flexible.

If Australia are serious about winning the first test in Sydney they need to show us something we haven't seen in a long, long time - the ability to put the All Blacks under pressure, and find a way to win the big moments that win big test matches.

The first test is their best opportunity to put the All Blacks under pressure. With Bledisloes II and III in New Zealand, the likelihood of them winning them is minimal.

The All Blacks were by no means perfect against France. Error-ridden and frustrating in the first test, they rebounded to the sublime in week two, but would have been disappointed with their final performance.

But the world champions are in a good place. While there's still room for improvement, they're comfortable in their skin, satisfied with their strengths, confident in their game-plan and sure of their ability.

If you've got concerns about Richie McCaw, forget them. Time and time again he has proved he doesn't need a lot of rugby to be at his best.

No one understands better the demands of international footy, nor how to prepare themselves for the big stage.

As an ex-All Black, of course I want them to win. But for the Bledisloe Cup and for the sake of the game, wouldn't it be nice if the Wallabies had a real crack?

I'm expecting fireworks and I really hope we get them.

Sunday Star Times

