Attack coach rises to Quade Cooper's defence CHRIS BARCLAY

IAIN MCGREGOR/Fairfax NZ QUADE BACK: Queensland Reds first five-eighth Quade Cooper has been recalled by the Wallabies ahead of the Rugby Championship. Getty Images FAITH IN QUADE: Jim McKay (left) talks with Wallabies head coach Ewen McKenzie. Relevant offers

Quade Cooper's trickery often makes for compelling viewing, even if the most ardent Wallabies or Queensland fan occasionally wants to look the other way.

Yet Jim McKay has no problem turning a blind eye to the playmaker's propensity to pressurise his own team in an outrageous manner.

The new Wallabies attack coach, never encountered a player of Cooper's talent during 15 years in the UK and although the 25-year-old's game plan is basically a foreign concept in the English game, McKay recognised a kindred spirit when joining the Queensland Reds staff in 2010.

Playing at Randwick with David Campese when the wing was in his prime in the early 1990s probably conditioned McKay to shrug his shoulders when Cooper throws a no-look pass to nobody in particular, or someone in the wrong jersey.

After all, a double cut out ball to a winger in space might only be a set piece away.

"It's been a privilege to work with Quade," said McKay, who had thinned on top before assisting Ewen McKenzie at the Reds, and as of last Monday, the national side.

McKay isn't blind to the criticism, or deaf to the reaction Cooper receives at home - he was at AMI Stadium last month when Cooper was unable to hush the boorish antagonism of Cantabrians with match-turning plays in their sudden death qualifier with the Crusaders.

But McKay won't hear a word against a showman that polarises opinion within - and outside - the team room. "As far as a coach goes, he makes things happen. If you want to be a key playmaker it's going to polarise people one way or the other. I back Quade because I know what he can do," McKay said.

"Whatever you say about Quade, I know he works really hard at his game and I think he's in a good place at the moment.

"In a sense he's learned some lessons as well."

Cooper reputedly strayed offside with senior Wallabies in the aftermath of his "toxic" assessment of the working environment under Robbie Deans last September.

That outburst followed a bizarre 8-second interview in the lead-up to his last Bledisloe Cup test in Auckland 12 months ago.

The criticism of Deans and life as a Wallaby in general was penalised by a fine while injury ruled him out of the remainder of the Rugby Championship following a shocker against the Pumas.

That performance - reminiscent of his meltdown at the 2011 World Cup - and fluctuating Super Rugby form, made it understandable for Deans to deny Cooper a once-in-a-career shot at the British and Irish Lions.

Cooper spent his exile in virtual silence concerning Deans, refusing to renew his criticism of the New Zealander, who was removed after the Lions retained the Tom Richards Cup at ANZ Stadium last month.

There was an off-field incident after the Reds' tour match with the Lions in June when he was ejected from a Brisbane bar; there are conflicting versions but Cooper was neither charged by police nor sanctioned by the franchise.

Otherwise Cooper has been on his best behaviour while playing a waiting game, realising McKenzie would view him more favourably once he inherited the top job.

Cooper has said he cannot take the Wallabies No 10 jersey for granted for the remainder of the year but he is poised to resume his partnership with Will Genia against the All Blacks in Sydney on Saturday.

McKay would welcome that reunion while downplaying his influence on the gifted, though flawed genius.

"It's mainly [finessing] his game management," he said, though Cooper gave McKay more credit.

"Jim never shuts down any ideas. No matter what position you play, if you have an idea, he's always got an open mind to sit there and listen and take in everything that you have to offer," he said.

McKay actually thought Cooper's exposure to boxing earlier this year knocked some sense into him.

"I think the boxing's helped him a lot.

"Strategically wise, it's given him a different focus, I think that's complemented him really well. It's a discipline that's been good for him."

So might Kurtley Beale and James O'Connor - habitual off-field offenders when the Lions were touring - benefit from time in the ring?

McKay suppresses an awkward laugh. "Yeah, well. I haven't really met Kurtley.

"James seems to have bought in to what we're doing. They've got to fight and earn the right to get in really."

- Sunday Star Times