Conrad Smith likes look of young Francis Saili TOBY ROBSON

Getty Images BRIGHT FUTURE: Francis Saili in action for the All Blacks during a practice game earlier this week. Relevant offers

Francis Saili remains a rough diamond, but All Blacks centre Conrad Smith liked what he saw after playing outside the Blues tyro for the first time.

In many ways Saili was the All Blacks' standout player during Friday's training match against Wellington and a Canterbury XV in Wellington.

The issue is that the 22-year-old's play didn't always stand out for quite the right reasons before he limped off late in the match with a heavily iced ankle that threatens his immediate future.

There were a handful of electric breaks, an exquisite long pass to Julian Savea, a nice grubber for Charles Piutau's try and some thumping defence.

And then there was the wayward pass to the grandstand, the odd kick with the try line beckoning and the low percentage passes in contact.

Smith believes it won't be long before Saili is tormenting international defences.

"He's great. He's young and he loves having a crack. He's very handy and he'll be a better player for that experience," the All Blacks centre said.

"He was with the team early in the year [for the series against France] and didn't get a crack so you could see tonight it really meant a lot to him and I thought he played very well.

"He creates a lot with his footwork and he has a great passing game."

Smith sees plenty of similarities between the stocky Saili, who is close to 100kg, and incumbent All Blacks No 12 Ma'a Nonu. And Ma'a has been great working with him on his game. The more of that he can get in the coming years the better he'll be for it."

Saili, who is one of three wider-training-group players in the All Blacks Rugby Championship squad, may have to wait a little longer to get his chance in the test arena.

Nonu remains the rock of the All Blacks' backline and, despite an ankle injury, should be right for Saturday's Rugby Championship opener, while Dan Carter is likely to provide immediate cover at second five-eighth.

But midfield depth is not great and it may not take much for Saili to come into the equation.

Nonu picked up the ankle injury in club rugby two weeks ago, and Carter has had his share of injuries in recent seasons.

But Smith is confident his young teammate will handle the transition.

"Whether that comes this year or next, or whenever, I'd say he'll get his chance."

- Sunday Star Times