Saili shakes off blunders for a solid debut match

Francis Saili overcame a shaky start on test debut.

Many rookies profess the reluctant tendency to visualise their debut before it takes place.

Lying in bed on the eve of the biggest match of their lives, stomach turning with butterflies, they can't resist the urge to ponder what the occasion might bring; whether they will rise to the challenge or choke on the big stage. One can only imagine the tension.

Francis Saili spent the past three months pondering when his dream would be a reality, when he would get to link arms with Blues team-mates Steven Luatua and Charlie Faumuina and sing the national anthem in unison. Last night in Hamilton, his selection in June must have seemed a lifetime ago.

During that long wait if Saili had even a brief premonition of the early moments of his maiden All Blacks test, nightmares would have ensued; a cold sweat would have broke out.

As far as starts go, they don't get much worse.

"You wouldn't want to start a test match like that," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said.

After a solid first-up carry, which should have settled his nerves, the fresh-faced 22-year-old dropped a sitter with just his second touch in international rugby. Seconds later, Pumas No 8 Juan Manuel Leguizmon was over to spark the visitors.

Saili only needed to look inside him to see even the world's best make mistakes. Dan Carter threw his opening pass forward and, despite a difficult night with the boot, he knocked over his first kick. Maybe that was a lesson to the youngster.

This week Saili was compared to a young Ma'a Nonu by long-term centre partner Conrad Smith - the reason being he could produce brilliance but was also rather raw. Those within the All Blacks always knew, at this stage, Saili was a calculated experiment.

Assuming Nonu's No 12 jersey is daunting, not least because the All Blacks are desperate to build depth in this role. Suffering such a public blunder could have gone one of two ways. Saili could have dropped his head and lost all confidence in his undoubted abilities. Instead, he shook off the horror error to make several positive contributions.

Critics will recall his botched catch in-front of his sticks, a wasteful left foot clearance and a slightly overcooked grubber for Ben Smith. But those in their comfortable armchairs should also take note of the hard-earned metres in the midfield, some strong defence and sharp distribution to help set-up Julian Savea's second half strike. He may also have gone close to scoring had Pumas captain Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe not held him back after toeing through a loose ball.

With persistent rain and the commitment to a high tempo game-plan, this was a challenging evening all round for the All Blacks. For large periods their collective skills were sub-standard.

So, sure, Saili wasn't a rip-roaring success. He knows that. But he will learn from this experience, be better for his next test.

Hansen isn't about to cast him aside. Nor should he. Hansen will extend his arm around Saili's shoulder and, in his typical gruff tone, say "Well done, son. It wasn't perfect but we didn't expect you to be."

"He was pretty good after his wee drop. You wouldn't want to start a test match like that. It showed a lot character for him to bounce back from that," Hansen said post match.

"A lot of guys would have gone in the red and shoot away from it. He certainly didn't. He carried well. He didn't drop the ball after that. He did enough things to be satisfied. Yep he made one mistake but he did a lot of good things too."

As for Luatua, the blindside flanker took another step in his progression. He was a menace ranging out wide where he displayed skilful touches, off-loading abilities and powerful charges.

Faumuina, though, won't be so pleased. Without Owen Franks at tight head the All Blacks scrum lost notable potency. The new scrum laws place extra pressure on a No 3 and, last night at least, Faumuina struggled with the step up.

- Sunday Star Times