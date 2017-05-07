Have we reached peak awareness day?

ANDY JACKSON/Fairfax NZ Alpaca farmers Stephen and Lynette Gopperth feeds Blaze in the lead-up to Alpaca Day.

So, did you feel the fourth, last week? Or have you already packed your deodorising in-soles ahead of tomorrow's No Socks Day? Perhaps you let it all hang out among the petunias during yesterday's Nude Gardening Day?

For a nation already accustomed to awareness days associated with health and social issues - and more than 60 of them are recognised in New Zealand alone - it seems as if the white, pink and red ribbon days are being somewhat diluted by a host of less weighty matters, all of which, apparently, require their own 24-hour slot.

International Star Wars Day (May-the-fourth be with you, geddit?) sparked celebrations from Singapore to Sydney and prompted the New Zealand Mint to offer 20 per cent off its Star Wars commemorative coin, but Kiwis are gearing up to celebrate even the lesser-known days.

Today, for example, is a pretty important date for farmers Stephen and Lynette Gopperth and their 250-strong flock of alpacas, all of whom can expect hundreds to turn up at their NorthTaranaki property to help honour National Alpaca Day.

Last year, the couple hosted nearly 500 people to the seventh annual event and they're expecting around the same amount this year to a day that's been designed as an opportunity for alpaca farmers to showcase their animals and promote products such as hats, gloves and jackets - even meat.

ANDY JACKSON/Fairfax NZ Alpaca Day has been running for around eight years, and is always held on the first Sunday of May.

"It's a day I think a lot of alpaca people look forward to," Lynette says.

But while the calendar fills up with dozens of days devoted to specific causes - the worthy such as World Migrants Day, World Human Rights Day, World Water Day, Book Day, Go by Bike Day and Volunteers Day mixing strangely with the odd-balls like Talk LIke a Pirate Day and Take Your Dog to Work Day - some organisations are steering clear.

New Zealand Sword Symposium organiser Selwyn McCallum says it would feel wrong to have a national day associated with his sport because most people involved were veterans, and they already had a day - a much more important day - which brought them together.

"Things like Anzac day should be about important days, not about our hobbies," he says.

McCallum thinks that if we were going to add more commemorative days to New Zealand's tally, he'd rather see them focus on the New Zealand Wars or Te Reo. "There's got to be a connection to the day," he said.

Even for those involved in the more recognisable campaigns, there's a growing trend to move away from limiting events to specific days.

White Ribbon Day has raised awareness of family violence since 2004 and - according to a survey last year - is recognised by around 66 per cent of all Kiwis. But campaign manager Rob McCann says that since 2010 the organisation has preferred to spread its message all year round.

"We don't want people whacking on a ribbon for a day and saying 'I'm not going to hit someone today'," he said. "We want that 365 days a year."

So how much impact are all these days of diverse devotion actually making? Any marketing and PR guru will tell you that getting your message across - whether it's about alpacas or colon cancer - is only the start of the process. The real meat comes in changing people's opinions and getting them to actually do something.

Dr Chris Galloway, the head of Massey's Public Relations programme, draws the analogy of a butterfly show growing its attendance from 50 to 100. Sure, he says, that's great in the short term, but it wouldn't have any impact long term unless everyone signed up to become a member.

"It's what you do with that awareness that counts," he said.

