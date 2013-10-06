NZ Breakers face new challenges for a four-peat MARC HINTON

RARING TO GO: Breakers coach Dean Vickerman. Relevant offers

The more things change, the more the Breakers hope they stay the same. The champions of the Australian NBL for the past three seasons have had their coach, best player and most inspirational figure all depart, only to see the biggest hammer blow of all come down from league HQ.

Not only do the Breakers - arguably the premier sporting franchise in New Zealand - have to make do without three of the pillars of that title threepeat for 2013-14, but they're now operating with the hoops equivalent of one hand tied behind their back.

Never mind. "It is what it is," was a favourite expression of master coach Andrej Lemanis, who left to take charge of Australia's national men's programme. It sums up the mindset at Atlas Place, where it's all about taking the next challenge in stride.

So the Breakers will deal with the league edict that its referees come down hard on the physical defending style that was a hallmark of both the Kiwi club and bitter rivals Perth Wildcats, and no doubt find a way to reinvent themselves.

Not that they have an alternative. It's been made clear that the days of bump-and-grind defence being the norm in this league are over. The NBL believes its fans want games in the 90s, not the 70s, and that they need to fall into line with the rest of the hoops world.

Whatever. It's not like the Breakers haven't had to change things up a bit anyway, with two new imports (Kerron Johnson and Darnell Lazare), two new Kiwi forwards (Reuben Te Rangi and Jeremiah Trueman) and coach Dean Vickerman calling the shots now after his long apprenticeship.

What's one more adjustment in the mix?

Vickerman has finally come to terms with the fact they just aren't going to be able to bang bodies, like they have in the past. "You just can't be as physical," says the rookie coach. "We've adjusted well the last three games . . . the last couple of years when we've played well defensively we were holding teams to the high 70s. That's just not going to happen now."

Vickerman is intrigued to see the style that plays out. The advantage offensive players have encourages an up-tempo style; conversely, the best way to counter that is to pack the defence in a zone.

"We think we've got both those elements in our make-up," says Vickerman. "We can get out and run. Or we can pick teams off with our shooting if they sit in a zone."

Equally challenging for the champs are the on-court absences of Cedric Jackson and Dillon Boucher. The former was the best player in the league, the latter the heart and soul of the club.

Replacing Jackson - as good as he was - is proving easier than filling the void left by Boucher, whose influence far, far outweighed the 2.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists he averaged on his last lap of the track. As legendary former Boomers coach Brian Goorjian noted after his Dongguan Leopards had been swept by the Kiwi club: "Boucher was an under-rated guy. That son-of-a-b**** wins."

"You can't recruit a guy to replace Bouch," shrugs Vickerman. He's challenged senior figures such as Mika Vukona, CJ Bruton, Daryl Corletto, and even the experienced Lazare, to take on more of that leadership load.

"But the bigger one for me is to try to get that next group, the [Alex] Pledgers, [Tom] Abercrombies and [Corey] Websters, to start elevating their impact. We're going to continue to grow them as leaders, and as decision-makers."

Boucher's influence was manifest. He made the hustle plays that influenced outcomes, and he was a smart and vocal leader, whom the entire squad respected. "We've felt the impact already, just how good he was at being one step ahead of the game, and communicating it to his team-mates," notes Vickerman.

The coach is smart to challenge Abercrombie, Pledger and Webster to grow their influence. The Tall Blacks trio are all prime-time performers, but not necessarily comfortable calling the shots.

Abercrombie, for one, is ready to answer the call. "It's definitely an area I can improve on," he says. "It's a big void left by Dill, and no one person is going to fill it. Collectively, between a few of us guys who have been here a bit longer, we can take on a little bit of that ownership."

Abercrombie says there has been an adjustment period without Boucher's bark. "We've been waiting for someone to be that voice, and we certainly need people to step up. I can be one of those guys."

Then there's the new imports. Lazare for Will Hudson is an upgrade. The 28-year-old will cover both power forward and centre, and has enough of an all-round game to have Vickerman excited by his "utility" value.

But it's at point guard where it gets interesting. At 22 and in his first year out of Tennessee's Belmont University, Johnson is simply not going to be the dominant figure Jackson was.

But Vickerman is rapt with his new court general's progress as he gets accustomed to his new team. "Kerron is a beneficiary of the changes in rules, and his ability to penetrate, draw contact, push the basketball in transition, and create contact has been effective so far. His assists are growing, which is a good sign, and he's a better shooter than Cedric was."

What he's not is the defensive dynamo that Jackson was and the Breakers will miss their former import's ability to disrupt plays, and generate easy buckets, off his lightning reflexes.

"But Kerron has shown he can get 30 if he needs to get his 30, and he can get 10 assists, and he's about ‘whatever you need from me tonight'," adds Vickerman. They've been told over and over the young man is a "winner" and that's the value they cherish most.

A final thought from the new coach on continuing the Lemanis legacy. "It's my team," smiles the genial Aussie. "The feedback I got from the players was ‘don't try to be what we were in the past, put your stamp on it'. That will take a little time as we find out exactly how this group is going to be at its best."

A changing of the guard. But not of the core tenets of this super club. That's one thing they hope never changes.

- Sunday Star Times