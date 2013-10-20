Team challenge to Dixon's million-dollar payday JACK BARLOW

BOB LEVEY/ Getty PROUD KIWI: Scott Dixon waves the New Zealand flag after winning the first race of the weekend at the Grand Prix of Houston. Relevant offers

Scott Dixon faces tough team tactics from his arch rival as the Kiwi motorsport ace bids to win his third Indycars championship and a massive pay day in California today.

Dixon, the 2003 and 2008 champion, starts the season finale at Fontana with a 25-point buffer over Brazil's Helio Castroneves.

If Dixon can finish fifth or better he can win the US$1 million (NZ$1.18m) bonus that comes with the title. If he can win today's actual race, he will collect an extra US$250,000 on offer for the best driver out of the three long-distance races.

But the size of the job in front of him was emphasised at qualifying yesterday.

Castroneves' team Penske Racing brought in an extra driver, AJ Allmendinger, to join him and regular team-mate Will Power.

They dominated qualifying with Power pipping Castroneves and Allmendinger finishing third. Dixon was seventh.

Both Dixon and Castroneves have readily accepted 10-place grid penalties after fitting new motors for this race, determined to do everything they can to avoid mechanical issues.

On the oval track qualifying isn't crucial - both will have the speed to make their way through the field and for Dixon, it's a matter of keeping his eye on Castroneves.

Dixon has Alex Tagliani filling in for regular team-mate Dario Franchitti, who is recovering from injuries suffered in a last-lap crash at Houston two weeks ago.

"They did a hell of a job to be a front-row lockout, so job accomplished for those guys," Dixon said, although he was delighted Castroneves failed to get what could have been a crucial extra point for pole position.

Penske made no secret of the fact that team tactics will come into play for the title.

"He [Castroneves] needs to lead the most laps and I'll just do whatever I can to help him out. I want to have a good race, and if that means just sitting behind him all day, that's fine. Scott didn't [get the bonus point], so it still kind of keeps it alive."

Castroneves said: "Good effort for the entire Team Penske. We showed that we did our homework. I'm proud of those boys. We just have to go for it. We're going to race as hard as we can and see what happens."

American motorsport is already reeling from a manipulating scandal in Nascar. Power bristled when asked if that would reflect poorly on any Penske attempt to assist Castroneves.

"Every single team in this pit lane in this situation would do the same thing," Power said. "Not just back off over the line. Not going to let him go, but not going to race him hard."

Castroneves, usually light and playful, turned serious on the issue: "We're going to race as hard as we can without taking each other out. We'll see what happens. If we got in that position, that's a great problem to have. Hopefully it will be like that, then we'll talk about it later."

Clearly, Dixon will have to keep his eyes on his mirrors and the track in front of him today. There promises to be a lot going on around him.

- Sunday Star Times