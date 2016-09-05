Armed Offenders Squad have New Plymouth street locked down

David Burroughs/ Fairfax NZ Armed Police cordon off Carrington st in New Plymouth

Police have made an arrest after an early morning dispute resulted in the Armed Offenders Squad cordoning off a suburban New Plymouth street.

A road block has been set up at the Vogeltown roundabout and no traffic is being permitted through.

David Burroughs Armed police are stopping traffic on Carrington St.

It is understood another roadblock has been set up 1 kilometre south on Carrington St.

Police carrying Bushmaster assault rifles are manning the roadblocks and road spikes have been set up across the road at the cordons.

As well as police cars and vans, an ambulance was waiting at the northern cordon.

David Burroughs A school bus is turned around at a road block on upper Carrington St in New Plymouth.

About 8.40am a man came out of the house and was quickly handcuffed by officers who bundled him into a patrol car.

A man at the roundabout road block said the police callout was centred on his daughter's house.

The man, who would not give his name, claimed his daughter's former partner had entered the property early Monday morning.

He would not give his name nor any further details but is asking police at the cordon about two children he says are at the address.

A police spokeswoman confirmed roadblocks had been set up between Huatoki St and Tarahua Rd after officers were alerted to reports of a dispute just after 6am.

Police were advising motorists and commuters to avoid the area and asking residents within the cordon to remain inside until they were contacted by police.

