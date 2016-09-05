Arrest made after Armed Offenders Squad lock down New Plymouth street

Police have made an arrest after an early morning dispute resulted in the Armed Offenders Squad cordoning off a suburban New Plymouth street.

A road block had been set up at the Vogeltown roundabout and no traffic was being permitted through after police received reports of a dispute just after 6am on Monday.

Another roadblock had been set up 1 kilometre south on Carrington St.

Police carrying Bushmaster assault rifles manned the roadblocks and road spikes had been set up across the road at the cordons.

As well as police cars and vans, an ambulance was on waiting at the northern cordon.

About 8.40am a man came out of the house and was quickly handcuffed by officers who bundled him into a patrol car.

Shortly afterwards police advised the cordons were being stood down.

A man at the roundabout road block said the police callout was centred on his daughter's house.

The man, who would not give his name, claimed his daughter's former partner had entered the property early Monday morning.

He would not give his name nor any further details but is asking police at the cordon about two children he says are at the address.

A police spokeswoman confirmed roadblocks had been set up between Huatoki St and Tarahua Rd after officers were alerted to reports of a dispute.

Police advised motorists and commuters to avoid the area and asked residents within the cordon to remain inside until they were contacted by police.

Robert Mateer, who lives opposite the house police surrounded, said it wasn't the first time police had been called to the address.

He said there had been an argument at the house on Friday and they heard shouting on a regular basis.

Another neighbour, who wouldn't give his name, said there were four or five children that lived at the address.

A woman who lives just down from the house said police had told her to evacuated and she was only allowed back after the cordon was lifted.

