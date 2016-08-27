No sign of body

No sign yet of man missing off Taranaki coast despite 35 volunteers out searching

Andy Jackson Aircraft are involved in the search for Matt Smith who has been missing since he was thrown from his boat on Monday.

A team of 35 search and rescue volunteers and police officers spent a fruitless day combing the north Taranaki coastline for an 18-year-old man missing since Monday morning.

A fixed wing aircraft was used to patrol the water while the searchers from Whanganui and Taranaki checked the shoreline between Waiwakaiho and Oakura on foot, said acting area commander Senior Sergeant Thomas McIntyre of New Plymouth.

However, nothing of interest was found on a day hampered by rough seas and stormy weather, although conditions improved slightly during the day.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff.co.nz The search for a missing 18-year-old along the Taranaki coastline continued for more than 36 hours after he was thrown into the sea.

The Whanganui volunteers had gone home after Saturday's search but a team from Taranaki would return to join police staff again on Sunday, he said.

Matt Smith disappeared on Monday when the 5.3m aluminium boat he and a friend were using to check their cray pots was hit by a rogue wave, capsizing the vessel about one kilometre off the coast from Port Taranaki around 6.30am.

Smith's fishing companion was able to swim to shore and raise the alarm about 9.20am which triggered an extensive search of the region's coastline from the Waiwhakaiho River in the north to Oakura in the south.

Andy Jackson A search and rescue operation is underway off the New Plymouth coast to find the occupant of a capsized boat.

So far searchers have found no signs of Smith, who was believed not to have been wearing a lifejacket, and on Wednesday police said they no longer expected to find him alive and their focus was on recovering his body.

On Friday afternoon the MetService issued a gale warning for the Raglan coastal area, which runs from Cape Egmont in the south to Muriwai in the north, and it was expected to remain in force until midnight on Saturday.

Andy Jackson Police and surf lifesavers searched at Back Beach in New Plymouth during the week.

Northwest winds of up to 30 knots would changing to southwest winds reaching 40 knots over night before easing to 30 knot westerly winds on Saturday morning and then dropping to 20 knot southwest on Saturday evening.

The sea would become very rough for a time with a Northwest swell of three metres easing.

The Metservice forecast there would be poor visibility during showers which would ease on Saturday afternoon.

- Stuff