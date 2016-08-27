Wild weather hampers search

Volunteers battle stormy seas in search for man missing off Taranaki coast

Andy Jackson Aircraft are involved in the search for Matt Smith who has been missing since he was thrown from his boat on Monday.

A team of 35 search and rescue volunteers and police officers are out in stormy weather combing the north Taranaki coastline for an 18-year-old man missing since Monday morning.

A fixed wing aircraft was patrolling the water while the searchers from Whanganui and Taranaki checked the beaches on foot, said acting area commander Senior Sergeant Thomas McIntyre of New Plymouth.

The rough seas on Saturday morning made it too risky to use boats but a crew was standing by in case anything of interest was spotted by the air patrol, McIntyre said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff.co.nz The search for a missing 18-year-old along the Taranaki coastline continued for more than 36 hours after he was thrown into the sea.

Matt Smith disappeared on Monday when the 5.3m aluminium boat he and a friend were using to check their cray pots was hit by a rogue wave, capsizing the vessel about one kilometre off the coast from Port Taranaki around 6.30am.

Smith's fishing companion was able to swim to shore and raise the alarm about 9.20am which triggered an extensive search of the region's coastline from the Waiwhakaiho River in the north to Oakura in the south.

Andy Jackson A search and rescue operation is underway off the New Plymouth coast to find the occupant of a capsized boat.

So far searchers have found no signs of Smith, who was believed not to have been wearing a lifejacket, and on Wednesday police said they no longer expected to find him alive and their focus was on recovering his body.

The weather conditions were forecast to improve on Saturday and if they did the search would carry on until 3pm.

If Smith was not found, the search would begin again on Sunday, when the weather was predicted to have cleared up, he said.

Andy Jackson Police and surf lifesavers searched at Back Beach in New Plymouth during the week.

On Friday afternoon the MetService issued a gale warning for the Raglan coastal area, which runs from Cape Egmont in the south to Muriwai in the north, and it was expected to remain in force until midnight on Saturday.

Northwest winds of up to 30 knots would changing to southwest winds reaching 40 knots over night before easing to 30 knot westerly winds on Saturday morning and then dropping to 20 knot southwest on Saturday evening.

The sea would become very rough for a time with a Northwest swell of three metres easing.

The Metservice forecast there would be poor visibility during showers which would ease on Saturday afternoon.

