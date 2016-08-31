Making beauty out of death

Art gives dead animals a new life a the hand of New Plymouth artist

SIMON O'CONNOR\Stuff.co.nz Loux McLellan is creating art and jewellery out of dead animals.

Most people wouldn't be too happy to find two dead chickens left on their doorstep, but for Loux McLellan they were a welcome present.

The 26-year-old has developed her own style of art, using the bones, feathers and other parts of dead animals and birds to create jewellery.

McLellan admitted her work was a little different and usually elicited a mixture of responses, but she said death was an everyday event that people interacted with more than they realised.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Fairfax NZ The 26-year-old is currently studying art.

"Everything that I have was going to be discarded anyway," she said.

READ MORE:

* Lancaster's critters: Dead animals turned to art

* Is the art of oral storytelling dead?

* Nation's 'largest' taxidermy collection on show in Taranaki shed

"Dead birds and kids' baby teeth - no-one's going to be disappointed that stuff that nobody really cares about is being made into something really cool."

SIMON O'CONNOR/Fairfax NZ Loux McLellan creates art from bones and feathers of dead animals she finds or is given.

Her collection includes a skull mounted on a top hat, earrings made from chicken vertebrae and a matching chicken foot necklace.

"Beauty doesn't stop at death," she said.

McLellan, who is studying art at the Western Institute of Technology, said she had been interested in dead things ever since she was a little girl, when she would pick up dead waxeyes for show and tell at kindergarten.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Fairfax NZ Her hat ornament is made from sparrow wings and a ducks head.

Her interest was renewed in 2013, when her graphics design tutor in Wellington offered her two mummified rats he had found while helping to renovate a house.

"It's the most amazing thing in the world," she said.

She said she relied on "pretty much the kindness of strangers" for the animals, and had never killed anything for the sake of art.

While she was keen to accept small animals and birds, she wasn't ready to deal with bigger animals such as pigs or goats.

The chickens left on the doorstep were a gift from a neighbour, who also gave her a pig's head.

A kingfisher given to her flew into a friend's window while the duck or pukeko skull was shot during duck hunting season.

"I lived in a flat where the cats were very good hunters and every week there would be a rat or a bird on the lawn and I'd cut the wings off and preserve the feet and put the skulls in water to macerate, which is bacterial rotting," she said.

While she would one day like to one day start selling her creations she said she needed to improve her skills and her confidence.

"I kind of doubt my abilities," she said.

"Because this is cool but I'm in world-wide bone hunting groups where people make mind blowing things and I'm like. 'I glued some feathers to a piece of leather'. It's a bit lame but one day I'd like to have a little oddities cafe."

- Stuff