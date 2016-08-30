Cabbie shaken but uninjured

Taranaki taxi driver takes time out to recover after alleged group attack

123RF Police have arrested four youths in connection with an alleged aggravated robbery of a New Plymouth taxi driver.

A taxi driver has taken a few days off work to recuperate after he was allegedly bashed by a group of teens who then stole his vehicle over the weekend.

Richard Morse, of New Plymouth Taxis, said one of his employees had been given time to recover from the incident, which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man, who has been employed by the company for about a year, was not physically hurt in the alleged attack but "was in shock" over what had happened to him, Morse said.

Detective Sheree Treloar said the cab driver picked up the group from the Brougham St taxi stand about 1.30am and drove them to the outskirts of the city.

The four youths are accused of trying to avoid paying the fare, before it is alleged they assaulted the driver and then stole the taxi.

Morse said the taxi cab had since been recovered but had sustained some damage.

Four teens were charged with aggravated robbery and have already appeared in the Youth Court.

Anyone with any information about the alleged robbery can contact Treloar on (06) 759 5500.

- Stuff