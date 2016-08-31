350 years to repay $91k fraud debt

$91,000 benefit fraud debt will take Taranaki man 350 years to pay back

Robert Charles/Fairfax NZ A man will serve a 10 month home detention sentence in South Taranaki after pleading guilty to benefit fraud charges.

It will take a Taranaki benefit fraudster about 350 years to pay back his $91,000 debt.

At sentencing it was revealed that Grant Eric Charles Lawrence will pay $5 a week back to the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) towards an overpayment he received over a number of years through his dishonesty.

The 58-year-old previously pleaded guilty to one charge of obtains by deception and five counts of using a document.

The summary of facts outlined that on February 27, 2008, Lawrence was granted an invalids benefit. In signing up for assistance, the defendant agreed to tell MSD if his circumstances changed, including if he was in a relationship.

But an investigation by MSD began after it received a tip-off and found that Lawrence had been living in New Plymouth with a woman from June 2011 to February 2015.

During this period, Lawrence was also staying in a Housing New Zealand property and had been granted a subsidy where MSD would pay a portion of his rent to off-set the defendant's low income.

Between 2012-2014, Lawrence wrote on five different forms related to the income-related rent that he was single.

The summary said when the defendant was interviewed in December 2014, he denied he was in a relationship and that the woman was just a friend who stayed with him on weekdays while she worked in the city.

"The defendant added he was never asked by the Ministry or Housing New Zealand if he had anyone else living at the address," the summary said.

All up, Lawrence was paid $91,257.16 in benefits to which he was not eligible.

On Wednesday, Judge Chris Sygrove sentenced the defendant to 10 months' home detention, which he will serve at a Normanby address.

Along with that penalty, he will also have to attend budgeting advice sessions.

