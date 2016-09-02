Teen stole from grandparents

Taranaki couple's security camera footage used to prosecute grandson for burglary

FAIRFAX NZ Part of the police case against a teen burglar was CCTV camera footage given to them by the victims.

﻿A teen offender who ripped off his own grandparents has been sent to prison.

Despite being trespassed from their home since August 2014, Dillan Mcllelan drove to their property, broke into their home and stole several items including electronics. He also pilfered fruit and vegetables from their garden.

However the 19-year-old was quickly identified as the culprit by his grandparents, who had installed CCTV cameras around their property following a previous burglary of their rural home.

Mcllelan pleaded guilty to two charges of burglary and one of wilful trespass during a previous appearance in the New Plymouth District Court.

The summary of facts said on May 10 this year, Mcllelan and an associate were in a vehicle on Mokau Rd in Mimi, near Urenui.

After stealing two petrol containers from an unlocked garage at a property, Mcllelan travelled onto his grandparents' home, which is on the same road.

When he got there, he raided their garden taking onions, carrots and mandarins before stealing a power tool from the shed. The defendant then forced his way into his grandparents' home, through a bedroom window.

Once inside, Mcllelan rifled through drawers and cupboards, before making off with a cellphone, computer tablet and a small pocket knife.

The stolen petrol was then used as fuel which the defendant put into his car before he drove away from the crime scene.

After discovering the break-in, the victims passed the security camera footage to police.

Of the items taken, only the knife was recovered.

On Friday, Judge Chris Sygrove jailed the teen for 20 months. Home detention was not considered as no suitable address was available for the defendant.

The $449 in reparation sought by police was not ordered due to Mcllelan's inability to pay.

- Stuff