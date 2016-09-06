Family lose home after fire

House completely destroyed by blaze in remote northern Taranaki

FAIRFAX NZ By the time firefighters got to a rural north Taranaki farmhouse, it had been destroyed by fire.

A 30,000 litre water tank was used by north Taranaki crews to help contain a fire which destroyed a farm house in a remote, rural location.

Two appliances, one from Urenui and the other from Waitara, were dispatched to Okau Rd in Ahititi about 5.30pm on Monday.

But by the time firefighters arrived, the house had already been burnt to the ground.

Waitara senior station officer Matt Smith said it took about 40 minutes for the first appliance to arrive at the isolated property, which is about 60km north of New Plymouth.

He said the house had been occupied by a family at the time, including young children, but they had raised the alarm and then exited the property, waiting by the roadside for help to come.

Smith said they had been pretty upset about what had happened.

He said it appeared the fire started in the roof of the house, but at this stage the cause was still unknown.

The crews spent about two and a half hours at the property, containing the fire and ensuring it did not spread to nearby vegetation.

Smith said due to the remoteness of the home it was fortunate the water tank, which was located near the property, was on hand to use as a source for firefighters.

"It was a matter of knocking the fire down and dampening down hot spots," he said.

