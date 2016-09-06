SPCA investigating if two cat shootings in Inglewood are linked

GRANT MATTHEW / FAIRFAX NZ CAUTION GRAPHIC CONTENT: Zep the cat in recovery at St Aubyn Veterinary Clinic in New Plymouth after surgery to remove an arrow that was lodged in her skull.

An Inglewood pet owner whose cat survived being shot through the head with an arrow said she was shocked to learn another feline had died after being hit by rifle fire.

Jenny Magon rushed Zep, an 11-year-old tortoiseshell female, to Taranaki's St Aubyn Veterinary Clinic last week after finding her with a carbon fibre arrow sticking out of her skull.

Amazingly, Zep looks set to recover from her horrific ordeal, in which the arrow was embedded for a day-and-a-half. And while it's not known if she was targeted deliberately or mistaken for a possum, the SPCA has revealed Zep was one of two cats shot around Inglewood recently.

Grant Matthew Jenny Magon holds Zep the cat. Zep is recovering at St Aubyn Veterinary Clinic after surgery to remove an arrow that was lodged in her skull.

North Taranaki spokeswoman Jackie Poles Smith said the first cat died from its wounds after being shot with a rifle about a week before Zep was injured.

"We've got no idea if there is a link but it shouldn't be happening at all," she said.

Supplied. Supplied. Supplied. YVETTE BATTEN/FAIRFAX NZ Supplied. An x-ray of Zep's head and arrow from St Aubyn Veterinary Clinic. Zep the cat managed to get through the cat door with the arrow still in her head. This was how Jenny Magon found Zep the cat last Thursday morning. Dr Wesley Bell from St Aubyn Veterinary Clinic shows Zep's wounds after surgery last Thursday. Another angle x-ray of Zep's head and arrow from St Aubyn Veterinary Clinic. 1 of 5 « Previous « Previous Next » Next »

"Whether it is just two isolated incidents or not it just shouldn't happen."

Poles Smith said the organisation had received information about the shootings from the public and while there was no indication they were connected inquiries were continuing.

"We have been doing investigations, our inspectors are investigating that at the moment and are following up on recent information.

Grant Matthew Zep underwent surgery to remove the arrow.

"We've spent a lot of time on it."

She said if the offender could be identified the SPCA would look to prosecute under the Animal Welfare Act and they could face a fine of up to $75,000 and/or three years in prison.

After Zep's story appeared on Stuff there was an outpouring of support for the feline and her owners, with some suggesting someone in the Inglewood area could be targeting cats.

Grant Matthew Vets say Zep is doing well considering the circumstances.

Magon said news of the earlier shooting had raised concerns.

"Absolutely it does, I know that within our road there's a lot of housing with small blocks of land and a lot of pets.

"So there is definitely real concern for all of us with our pets that there could be somebody being irresponsible."

Magon said the service from the veterinary clinic had been wonderful.

"Dr Wesley and his staff are so kind and so caring. Being able to go there and pat her and hold her and let her have that time with me is, I think, critical and it's going to help her with her healing."

Zep had undergone multiple surgeries to repair the damage done by the arrow and Magon was keen to have her back at home from the vets.

"It will be a few more days yet but we are definitely looking forward to having her home and looking after her.

"She is a very beautiful cat, she loves to be patted and petted, she is just very special."

Vet Wesley Bell said amazingly Zep was recovering really well and was wandering around just hours after her most recent surgery on Monday.

"There's a lot of damage, that arrow has taken a lot of its skull bone with it," Bell said.

"It's an absolutely lovely cat that just seems to take all of these horrible things in its stride."

Bell said if the arrow's trajectory had been a few degrees lower it would've pierced Zep's brain and the cat would not have survived.

Zep still needed daily antibiotic injections and her wounds treated.

"She's doing better than you could ever expect at this stage."

Bell said Zep's plight had even inspired members of the public to come in and make donations towards the cost of her treatment.

Poles Smith said it was concerning Zep had been left to suffer and whoever was responsible hadn't checked if it was dead.

"It's irrelevant whether it was a cat or a possum, it doesn't matter. That animal should've been treated humanely.

"I just think that some people don't have very much respect for animals and regard it as an activity or sport, which it obviously isn't."

She encouraged anyone with information about the shootings to contact the SPCA on 06-758 2053.

Taranaki SPCA list of shame entries

2013: Opunake dairy farm worker Saul Jacob Beaumont and New Plymouth sickness beneficiary Christopher Ford.

Beaumont admitted to the SPCA he had broken the tails of 46 cows by "twisting the tail up with one hand" despite being told by his employer to stop. He was sentenced to four months' home detention and banned from working with dairy stock for five years.

Ford was charged with two counts of cruelty or ill-treatment of animals and two of not meeting the needs of the animals after the SPCA discovered a chest of drawers packed with birds.

2012: Waitara man Phillip Hall admitted four charges of animal cruelty in court. Hall snared feral cats using a wood and wire trap before putting them in a sack and drowning them.

2011: Two South Taranaki cases of animal abuse made the annual list.

One case involved 13 lop-eared rabbits forced to live with their maggot-covered dead and dying young in cages full of faeces. The owners escaped prosecution due to mitigating circumstances.

Another couple appeared before the courts for not feeding their rottweiler, which weighed only 28kg when it was seized.

- Stuff