Paid parking's hidden costs

New Plymouth's $1 an hour parking is costing credit customers extra

Facebook When Andrew Johns tried to park for five hours it cost him $6 despite the machine saying the charge was $1 an hour.

New Plymouth city's cheaper parking may come with some extra costs if you're using a credit card.

Concerns have been raised over the New Plymouth District Council's electronic parking meters overcharging motorists.

Those in question are in the underground parking of The Warehouse on Courtenay St, which offers $1 an hour parking, rather than the $2 an hour for on-street parking throughout the CBD.

Facebook When Andrew posted about it on Facebook the New Plymouth District Council responded.

However, those who pay with their credit cards are required to do so in $2 increments, so when hoping to pay for three or five hours they automatically pay an extra dollar.

READ MORE:

* Paid parking to stay at Port Taranaki

* John Sargeant: What Port Taranaki has 'stolen' from us with its paid parking trial

* Meters to be activated as free parking trial comes to an end

* New Plymouth District Council introduces app for paid parking

Andrew Johns picked up on this when paying for parking so decided to bring it up on the council's Facebook page.

Hannah Lee $1 an hour parking at New Plymouth's underground carpark off Courtenay St comes at an extra cost if you're paying by credit card.

He posted a photo of himself paying for 4 hours 55 minutes of parking at $1 an hour, but his total bill came out at $6.

"I've noticed it for ages but I've never really done anything about it. I thought it was a glitch but it kept showing up. I know it's only a dollar but I guess when you add it up that's quite a bit extra they're getting."

The 27-year-old assumed it was a software bug from when the council lowered the parking from $2 to $1 an hour, but hoped council would find a consistent rate to charge everyone, regardless of how they chose to pay.

"They shouldn't offer a credit option at a different price."

He said his post was simply about alerting council to the problem.

"Obviously I don't expect the dollar back, it's more just letting them know - but yeah, they should definitely fix it."

His original post was dated August 25, however he reignited the comment thread on September 6 asking for any updates council had on the situation.

"While my $1 may seem trivial we need to look at the broader issue. Throughout the day let's say 100 people use the carpark each day and this issue affects 25 per cent of users. Over a year that is $9,125. If it affects half of the users that is $18,250 and if it affects all users that is $36,496. Now that is just one carpark. If you spread that across the whole city how much is being overcharged?"

On September 7, the New Plymouth District Council replied, apologising for the delay. Its letter said: "The supplier is looking into these machines to see what the issue is. Thanks for alerting us to it."

Council's customer and regulatory solutions manager, Katrina Brunton, said the machines had fixed "price points" and changing these to allow credit card users to pay for odd hours of parking wouldn't be worth it.

"The machines are not incorrectly charging. If a customer uses a credit card, you can only pay for two, four, six or eight hours – these are called price points. Adding additional price points for credit card payments is costly and would outweigh the benefit of having credit card payments.

"We are currently reviewing the information provided on our pay machines to ensure it reflects this information."

She encouraged the use of NPDC's PayMyPark app, which allowed users to pay for the exact amount of parking they were using through the "start-stop" function.

The app streamlined the paid parking process for customers, who could top up their parking from anywhere in the city while out and about.

When the machines were tested by Stuff.co.nz on Friday they were still over charging credit card payments for odd number hours.

- Stuff