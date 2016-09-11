Armed police called

Armed police call-out in South Taranaki after reports of firearm at incident

Tara Shaskey Police are on the scene of an incident in South Taranaki but reasons for the call-out are still unknown.

Armed police responded to reports of an "incident" in South Taranaki but were later stood down.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a call-out had been logged at 1.10pm on Sunday, which related to an address on Auroa Rd but details about what had happened were still being investigated. Auroa Rd lies between Hawera and Opunake.

The Armed Offenders Squad was called out because earlier information indicated there may have been a firearm involved at the incident.

The incident was resolved and the AOS stood down after police spoke to everyone involved.

No arrests were made, she said.

- Stuff