Armed police call-out in South Taranaki after reports of firearm at incident

Police are on the scene of an incident in South Taranaki but reasons for the call-out are still unknown.
Tara Shaskey

Police are on the scene of an incident in South Taranaki but reasons for the call-out are still unknown.

Armed police responded to reports of an "incident" in South Taranaki but were later stood down.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a call-out had been logged at 1.10pm on Sunday, which related to an address on Auroa Rd but details about what had happened were still being investigated. Auroa Rd lies between Hawera and Opunake.

The Armed Offenders Squad was called out because earlier information indicated there may have been a firearm involved at the incident.

The incident was resolved and the AOS stood down after police spoke to everyone involved.

No arrests were made, she said.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
taranaki daily news headlines

Armed police called

Teen found dead in water

StepUp project gets big response

Taranaki Sharks outclassed by Waikato

The day my life changed

Team Taranaki overcome odds to earn promotion

Rahui - it is about respect

Kerber is where she belongs

Police on hunt for man

Protesters chant in park

Being pragmatic about death video

Snow beats the sand gallery video

Toddler's brush with E.Coli

It started with a Jeep video

The Armani Cowboy video

Ad Feedback
special offers