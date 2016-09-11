Armed police call-out in South Taranaki described as 'changing' situation

Armed police are responding to reports of an "incident" in South Taranaki.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a call-out had been logged at 1.10pm on Sunday, which related to an address on Auroa Rd but details about what had happened were still being investigated. Auroa Rd lies between Hawera and Opunake.

"It's a changing situation," she said.

However, she said she had been advised that there was no immediate risk to the public.

A witness said there were four cop cars and officers at the scene were armed.

- Stuff