Climbers hit by avalanche during rescue operation on Mt Taranaki

Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter Three climbers were winched from Mt Taranaki on Sunday night by the Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter.

Rescuers dodged falling rocks and lumps of ice the size of footballs to reach three injured climbers caught in an avalanche 2000 metres up Mt Taranaki.

The men, all Chinese nationals, were spotted on the mountain's Eastern Summit Track at about 4.40pm on Sunday by a tramper who raised the alarm for fear they wouldn't make it back down in time.

"While the rescue helicopter was preparing to take off to head to the scene, the trio were hit by the avalanche," a police spokesman said.

Rhys Williams The three climbers who later had to be rescued by the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter and Alpine Rescue teams.

The men, who spoke no English, used cell phones to contact family members from the mountain during the avalanche and the family members then contacted emergency services.

READ MORE: Tramper, 25, dies in fall on Mt Taranaki

The relatives and a police interpreter based in Wellington were able to communicate with the men as debris continued to fall during the rescue.

Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter The helicopter rescue in action.

One member of the Taranaki alpine rescue team received minor injures from falling ice and was treated at the scene.

The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter plucked the trio to safety at 8pm.

One had a suspected broken arm, while the other two had minor injuries. All three were taken to Taranaki Base Hospital for treatment.

The men's protective climbing helmets all showed damage from avalanche debris

"They were just fortunate that they were not swept a considerable distance by the avalanche," Senior Constable Peter Lawn, of Police Search and Rescue, said.

Helicopter crewman Andy Cronin said the cold conditions and terrain made it a difficult rescue operation.

The helicopter, with two Alpine Rescue volunteers on board, took off from New Plymouth at around 6:30pm to locate the stranded party.

The pilot and crew were equipped with night vision goggles.

The rescuers were winched to a ridge further north of the group and traversed across to the stranded party, Cronin said.

"Due to the conditions, a third rescuer was collected from the Stratford Plateau and winched on to the mountain to assist with the group. Rescuers encountered difficult conditions on the 40-45 degree mountain slopes with ice falling from above the group making the rescue operation significantly challenging," the spokesman added.

The tourists were traversing a route called "The Policeman" on the eastern side of the mountain, which runs from the ski field to the summit.

"It appeared that they were inexperienced and moving slowly 2000m up in the centre of the east face," the police spokesman said.

Police said the incident served as a timely reminder for trampers and outdoor adventurers to check the conditions for their planned routes before they set off, and ensure they had adequate clothing and equipment.

- Stuff