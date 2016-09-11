Climbers hit by avalanche on Mt Taranaki during rescue operation

Robert Charles/Fairfax NZ The Taranaki rescue helicopter was called to rescue three tourists off Mt Taranaki on Sunday evening.

Three men have escaped an avalanche on Mt Taranaki, which struck as rescuers were coming to get them.

The alarm was raised by a tramper who saw them on the mountain's Eastern Summit Track about 4.40pm. The person was worried they wouldn't make it down the mountain in daylight, police said.

"While the rescue helicopter was preparing to take off to head to the scene, the trio were hit by the avalanche," a police spokesman said.

A helicopter plucked the trio to safety at 8pm on Sunday, after rescuers dodged falling rocks and lumps of ice, some the size of footballs, to reach the group.

Police said the climbers suffered some injuries during their descent.

"One has a suspected broken arm, while the others have minor injuries. All have been taken to Taranaki Base Hospital for medical treatment."

The tourists were traversing a route called "The Policeman" on the eastern side of the mountain, which runs from the ski field to the summit.

"It appeared that they were inexperienced and moving slowly 2000m up in the centre of the east face," the police spokesman said.

The three were rescued because their slow progress meant they risked being stuck on the mountain and there was concern about their ability to manage, he said.

"Conditions are clear but cold and police certainly don't want these guys on the mountain for the night."

Police said the incident served as a timely reminder for trampers and outdoor adventurers to check the conditions for their planned routes before they set off, and ensure they had adequate clothing and equipment.

- Stuff