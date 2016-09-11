Rescue under way on mountain

Helicopter called to rescue tourist climbers as night falls on mountain

Robert Charles/Fairfax NZ The Taranaki rescue helicopter was called to rescue three tourists off Mt Taranaki on Sunday evening.

Alpine cliff rescue specialists have been called to a search and rescue operation under way to retrieve three tourists from Mt Taranaki.

One of the three had a suspected broken arm, a police spokesperson said.

The Taranaki community rescue helicopter was called just before 6pm to collect the climbers and take them to Taranaki Base Hospital.

Another climber had noticed the three picking their way slowly down a track on the mountain's east face and called police at 4.40pm.

The tourists were traversing a route called "The Policeman" on the eastern side of the mountain, which runs from the ski field to the summit.

"It appeared that they were inexperienced and moving slowly 2000m up in the centre of the east face," the police spokesman said.

The three were being rescued because their slow progress meant they risked being stuck on the mountain and there was concern about their ability to manage, he said.

"Conditions are clear but cold and police certainly don't want these guys on the mountain for the night."

- Stuff