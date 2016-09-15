Toddler rescued from locked car

Toddler content with chocolate biscuit as police smash car window to save her

FAIRFAX NZ Police used a device on their key-ring to break into the car.

A toddler rescued from a locked car was happily munching away on a chocolate biscuit while police smashed a window to save her.

Stratford Senior Constable Jono Erwood said a woman had been shopping on Broadway and placed her keys and groceries on her front seat, before she managed to lock the keys in the car along with the 2-year-old toddler.

Erwood said with the woman's consent, officers used a small device on their key-ring, which is pressed against the glass and causes it to smash.

The officer then used his baton to clear the rest of the glass, unlock the car and return the toddler to her mother.

"It took longer to sweep up the glass than to break in," Erwood said.

Erwood said the toddler was fine and there was never any concern about her health during the ordeal.

- Stuff