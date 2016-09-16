Bucket list Bathurst dream becomes reality for two New Plymouth muscle car drivers

ANDY JACKSON/Fairfax NZ Steve Hildred & Ross Graham are off to race for their muscle cars at the notorious Bathurst race in Australia this Octiber.

A dream 13 years in the making is about to come true for two New Plymouth drivers racing at Bathurst this October.

Ross Graham and Steve Hildred will be part of a 26-strong Kiwi muscle car team to face off against 26 Australians next month, but they're not taking it too seriously.

"I'll be happy to finish with no scratches on the car," Hildred, who will racing a Holden HT 1969 Monaro, said.

"We'll just be taking it easy and trying to stay out of trouble."

Hildred described the notorious track as "Mt Messenger with a wall on each side".

"There's a corner called the skyline because all you can see is sky as you come around it," he said.

Although they're just going to be taking it easy it's a dream for both Graham and Hildred to have made it to the well-known track.

"It's the most iconic track in the southern hemisphere," Graham, who'll be driving a 1977 Holden SLR500 Terano, said.

"It's just one of those to do's, I've been watching it on telly since I was an apprentice.

"Watching the Bathurst is pretty much the only religious Sunday tradition I observe."

Graham is going in with the same aim as Hildred; to just enjoy the drive he's been watching others race for years.

"The aim is to put on a show and survive," he said.

"There's number of guys racing there with us who have been round that track hundreds of times. we won't be trying to keep pace with them.

"If you go there to win you're going to crash."

The pair, both in their 60's, both started racing more than 20 years ago but have gone down quite different paths.

Hildred started out in drag racing and made a slow "coming of age" to muscle cars, while Graham drifted off to favour motorbikes for a time.

However, muscle cars remained first and foremost in their hearts and they went on to form the Central Muscle Cars Club in New Plymouth.

Both said they're fortunate to make it Bathurst before the iconic race switches from V8 cars over to turbo.

"V8's are popular because people recognise the cars, either they had one or they always wanted one," Graham said.

