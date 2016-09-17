Teen races to the top in China

Young New Plymouth racer takes win in Chinese radio controlled car competition

Gage Peters has just won the Dragon Stone Asian Championship in China.

Racing in China was a new experience for 15-year-old Gage Peters: a police escort from the motel to the stadium, a full opening ceremony and legions of fans asking for a photo or a signature.

To top it all off, the New Plymouth teenager came away with his first international win at the Dragon Stone Asian Buggy Championship radio controlled car competition earlier this month.

"It was pretty professionally held and the venue was pretty awesome," he said.

Gage Peters won the truggy division of the Dragon Stone Asian Championship.

His mum Kristy said while the bus took them from their motel to the stadium an hour away, they were accompanied by a police escort that closed all the roads and intersections along the way for them.

"It was like nothing we had ever seen before," she said.

Gage began racing when he was 8.

At the competition, Gage was able to watch and learn from some of the best in the world including two former world champions and another former fourth-ranked driver.

"Just watching them and seeing how they do the track definitely helped," he said.

Gage was the fastest overall in qualifying and was able to skip the semi-finals and go straight into the final, where he started in pole position.

Gage brought home a trophy for his win, and another for fastest qualifier.

The real challenge came in the final, which lasted for half an hour and included pitstops which were performed by his mum and dad at a speed that would make an F1 team jealous.

In the end Gage, the youngest racer overall and only Kiwi competitor, came out on top in the truggy division.

After his win, Gage became a celebrity with a number of people wanting his photo or a signature.

"It's still just my name," he said.

He is now focusing his efforts on racing in the Australian circuit before qualifying for the world championship in Perth in 2018.

He is currently third in New Zealand, behind V8 supercar driver Shane Van Gisbergen who also races the buggys.

Hayden said while some people thought it was an expensive sport, it was possible to do it on a budget.

"There's no other motorsport where you can pack your car in a bag and take it overseas," he said.

- Stuff