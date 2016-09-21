The mystery of the missing trees

Mystery surrounds trees felled on Taranaki coastal reserve

Catherine Groenestein Opunake resident Kelly Knadle wants more of a clifftop shelter belt cut back and the area developed to enhance the views.

Mystery surrounds the illegal felling of a row of trees planted on public land at the coastal Taranaki town of Opunake.

The row of pohutukawa and other natives has sheltered nearby homes for some 20 years.

But now the pohutukawas stand alone.

Catherine Groenestein Some of the trees in this shelter belt on public land at Opunake were chopped down recently by an unknown person.

About three weeks ago, Ian Baker - who has lived in Opunake for 30 years - arrived home to find a wide gap directly opposite his house on the clifftop road above Middleton Bay.

"I have noticed a big difference with them being cut down. The wind roars in, it has ruined my garden. I can barely stand up out there sometimes, it's so strong," Baker, who has lived there for 30 years, said.

"When I came home it was all done. I saw two people out there cutting the trees and I thought that the council were doing it but I couldn't understand why they would do it. I'm not the only one on the street unhappy about it, I'm the one who is most affected because I am right in the middle (of the cut down section)."

Some people say they know who is responsible, but the South Taranaki District Council said there is not enough evidence to prosecute anybody.

"This work was unauthorised and was not undertaken by the council or any of its contractors," properties and facilities manager John Sargeant said.

"When it was reported I took a look of course and was surprised at the extent of what amounts to be vandalism. It was reported as such to the police that afternoon.

"We also did a letter box drop to affected properties advising it was unauthorised work and that we are happy to work in with locals if need be in regard to view shafts vs shelter."

Both the council and the police had been keeping an eye on the area and no further cutting had been done.

However, one man, who is standing for election to the STDC's Egmont Plains Ward, wants more of the clifftop planting removed.

Kelly Knadle owns a house opposite the area where the trees have been cut down.

There were more beautiful days to appreciate the view than windy days, he said.

He would not comment when asked who cut down the trees.

He said he had heard that some of the neighbours did not like the increased wind now the trees were gone.

"If you are worried about the wind, go in your house, that's what houses are for."

​He wants the smaller trees around the pohutukawas cleared along the clifftop so passersby can see the view and the pohutukawas can be seen in bloom, and have seats installed and the coastal walkway extended.

"I want to bring back this cliff area to what it was meant to be originally. It's neglected. I'd like to see a PD gang brought in here," he said.

He said the bush area had been used for years by people in the area as a dumping place for their garden clippings and waste.

The argument of having shelter trees versus sea views was an old one in Opunake, Sargeant said.

"If more view shafts are wanted, we are more than happy to work in with the local people to find a compromise as we have in the past but all affected people need to be included not just a few locals taking the issue into their own hands."

Another resident, Peter Gunn, said the cut down trees were planted as a community project to protect properties from the westerly winds coming off the sea.

"Now a lot of the older neighbours on the street are gutted, they are getting hammered by the wind. It's not just the work that people put into planting them, its a really good shelter belt and its on public land, it is quite rude."

He was angry that the person who cut the trees down had escaped prosecution. He said he would like to see the person who cut the trees replace them with new trees.

"Display humility, stand-up, take ownership for what you have done and replant the damage you have done, it's not too late, remember "It's the putting right that counts."

