One lane of SH3 open

One lane of State Highway 3 open at Mokau after four days of closure

State Highway 3 at Mokau has been re-opened after a slip saw it close for four days.

One lane of the highway has opened and traffic was backed up for about two kilometres with motorists waiting. 

Cars waiting on the southern side of the slip were let through first, with 30 vehicles at a time. The speed limit through the area is 30kmh.

Heavy rain has been blamed for Sunday's mid-morning slip, which sent tons of dirt and rocks tumbling down a cliff and on to State Highway 3.

During the week a helicopter with a monsoon bucket was used to clear up the damage, followed by abseilers who sluiced loose debris from the cliff face.

Two hundred cubic metres of rocks and dirt - enough to fill three, 40 foot shipping containers - were removed, said regional performance manager for the NZTA's Karen Boyt said.

Both lanes of the highway are expected to be open by the weekend.

 - Stuff

