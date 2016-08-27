What happened when Facebook died?

Oh no - the world came to a stop this morning when all Facebook users received this message.

Facebook died for a whole five minutes this morning, but it was long enough to send users into a panic.

"Sorry, something went wrong" was the only message users received on screen, or "Network error" on the app.

And how did we respond?

Oh right. By not going outside — Schori (@Schori2) August 26, 2016

Facebook has crashed. Everyone return home to your families for the 10 minutes of desperation interaction. — laxdefensecoach (@laxdefensecoach) August 26, 2016

President Obama to address the nation at 8:00PM to calm fears over the Facebook outage. Frenzied panic has broken out throughout the US. — Bob Quick (@bquicker) August 26, 2016

Omg... I think Facebook just crashed! How am i supposed to tell everyone that it has just crashed, when....well..... it crashed! — Thomas Everett Green (@Jettfeathers) August 26, 2016

- Stuff