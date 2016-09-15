Gmail crashes, US and UK reportedly hardest hit

Gmail has reportedly gone down around the world.

Gmail has gone down across much of the world, including New Zealand, with the US and UK hardest hit.

Google wrote on its Apps Status dashboard at 3.16am on Thursday it was investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. "Based on reports, it affects only Google for Work Gmail users."

Just before 4am it said it had identified the root cause of the issue and a potential fix was being implemented. By 4.40am, Google was reporting service had been restored for some users and resolution for all users was expected "in the near future".

Gmail is currently experiencing a service-wide outage. Please stay tuned for updates or follow here: https://t.co/2SGW3X1cQn. — Google for Work (@GoogleforWork) September 14, 2016

A number of users in New Zealand also reported outages.

Website Down Detector a spike in the number of people complaining about Gmail outages started about 3.30am. Of the reported outages, 50 per cent were problems accessing email, 25 per cent were with the website and another 25 per cent were error messages.







I’ve lost access to both my personal and work gmail pic.twitter.com/nXvLnEEcPr — Will Rahn (@willrahn) September 14, 2016

- Stuff