Google struggles to get Gmail back online for businesses

Google is facing the prospect of having to pay extra compensation as its Gmail email service remained unavailable for some business users around the world, including in New Zealand.

Companies in Britain and the United States have also been affected by the fault.

The outage has lasted several hours for some customers, with reports Gmail has been dropping in and out of service.

The fault is a major one for Google. It promises its paying customers "99.9 per cent uptime" each month for services such as Gmail, meaning it is in breach of its customer agreements if Gmail is unavailable for more than 43 minutes in any month.

Some customers in New Zealand were still unable to open their email accounts at 10.30am, seven hours after the fault was initially reported.

Gmail is currently experiencing a service-wide outage. Please stay tuned for updates or follow here: https://t.co/2SGW3X1cQn. — Google for Work (@GoogleforWork) September 14, 2016

​That means it is in breach of its customer agreements if Gmail is unavailable for more than 43 minutes and 20 seconds in months such as September that have 30 days.

For outages that last up to seven hours and 12 minutes, it must pay or credit customers the equivalent of three days' charges.

But that rises to seven days' charges if faults take longer to fix.

In both cases customers must approach Google within 30 days to claim the compensation.

A company spokesman has been approached for comment and was seeking further information.

I’ve lost access to both my personal and work gmail pic.twitter.com/nXvLnEEcPr — Will Rahn (@willrahn) September 14, 2016

Google first said on its Apps Status dashboard at 3.16am on Thursday, New Zealand time, that it was investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. "Based on reports, it affects only Google for Work Gmail users," it said.

Just before 4am it said it had identified the root cause of the issue and a potential fix was being implemented. By 4.40am, Google was reporting service had been restored for some users and resolution for all users was expected "in the near future".

Website Down Detector a spike in the number of people complaining about Gmail outages started about 3.30am.

Of the reported outages, 50 per cent were problems accessing email, 25 per cent were with the website and another 25 per cent were error messages.

