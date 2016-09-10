Journey nears end for 'Pokemon Tom'

Auckland Pokemon Go trainer Tom Currie nears end of country-spanning journey

"Pokemon Tom" Currie has had the last laugh.

The opportunistic 24-year-old defied criticism to quit his Orewa job two months ago and embark on a Pokemon Go journey spanning the length of New Zealand.

His mission to capture all 151 Pokemon on the smartphone game, Pokemon Go, attracted international media attention, and has now landed him a role as a Pokemon Go coach for US company Gamer Sensei.

Currie says the journey, which saw him set off with just his phone, backpack, plush Pikachu toy and a yellow t-shirt, has been unforgettable.

"It's been the most intensely full on two months of my life. It's been like a full time job - I haven't had a day off," Currie says.

And his stats don't lie; two flights, 22 buses, 530km walked, 10,000 poke-stop activations and 140 Pokemon captured.

When he ran out of money four weeks ago, Currie's journey could have come to an abrupt end, but for the generosity of Kiwis.

He was invited on Pokemon ride-alongs, given food, transport, and beds for the night.

His experiences have ranged from three course dinners with millionaire marketers, to sharing kai in Matamata with a senior lady who thought he looked peckish.

When his phone gave out, a fellow trainer gave him a smartphone, so the Pokemon hero had a means to play.

Currie's dedication to the game has seen him become something of a folk hero amongst the Pokemon community.

And all the while Currie has been giving back, handing out uplifting business cards for his community project Pass It On, in a bid to get a few more smiles out there.

In a week, the journey will end in Cape Reinga and Currie will return to work in Orewa restaurant Casablanca.

He looks forward to having a breather, but plans to repeat the trip next year for a charity.

"It's going to be hard to balance 'Pokemon Tom' with work and a social life," he says.

"But I never make life slow. I'm always doing stuff that makes me feel like I am living."

