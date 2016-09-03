Samsung Galaxy Note 7 recalled in New Zealand, global reports of batteries exploding

Ariel Gonzalez’s two week old device caught fire after he was charging it before class.

Samsung will replace its Galaxy Note 7 in New Zealand as part of a global recall following reports of the phone exploding or catching fire.

The company conducted a thorough investigation, after concerns were raised from 35 customers, and found an issue with the battery cell.

While no cases of exploding phones have been reported in New Zealand, Samsung said it would "voluntarily replace their current device with a new one over the coming weeks".

All Samsung Galaxy Note 7 owners are being urged to replace the smartphone.

Spark and Vodafone have offered to replace the smartphone. Spark has also pulled the phone from its selves until further notice.

READ MORE: Samsung makes global recall of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones

Anyone with the a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 with a model number beginning with 'SM-N930' are urged to go to the store they bought it from and ask for a free replacement.

Samsung were planning to provide a new Note 7 in exchange for the current Note 7 to consumers, it said.

However, the company said there could be a delay in providing the free replacement - about four weeks.

"If you do not wish to wait that long we have other alternatives for you including providing a loan phone to use in the interim," it said in a statement.

Spark said any customer who bought a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 from Spark had the option of swapping it for an alternative device - with the difference refunded - or choosing a full on-account refund.

"Alternatively, Spark customers can choose to retain their device and receive the replacement Note 7 at a later date."

Vodafone said it was in contact with Samsung and "together we will co-ordinate the logistics of the local recall for Vodafone customers".

All affected customers would be contacted directly about the issues and options would be discussed, it said.

The recall comes just over two weeks after the launch of Samsung's latest premium phone, which features an outsized screen and high-resolution camera, and follows reports of the phone igniting while charging.

While there are occasional reports of phones catching fire or otherwise burning users, documented cases that lead to widespread product recalls remain relatively rare.

The scale of the recall is unprecedented for Samsung, which prides itself on its manufacturing prowess.

While recalls in the smartphone industry do happen, including for rival Apple Inc , the nature of the problem for the Galaxy Note 7 is a serious blow to Samsung's reputation, analysts said.

It must act quickly to minimise damage to its smartphone recovery, after a string of product successes had reversed a fall in market share, they added.

- Stuff