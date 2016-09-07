More men than women harassed

More Kiwi men than women report online abuse - report

Kiwi men (56 per cent) are less likely than women (70 per cent) to identify online harassment as a serious problem.

More Kiwi men than women say they've experienced some form of online harassment, research shows.

Research by digital security firm Norton showed 58 per cent men surveyed were harassed compared to 52 per cent of women.

But both genders agree that the problem is getting worse, and both believe that the problem has deteriorated since last year.

Norton released the men's study this week after revealing the women's results in July. The company surveyed over 500 men and 500 women in two separate online studies

While it shows men are targeted as much as women, they were attacked differently.

For men, top issues include physical appearance and weight issues (14 per cent and 10 per cent), race and ethnic background and religion (13 per cent and 10 per cent), sexual orientation (11 per cent), and learning difficulties and mental illness (six percent).

For women, 19 per cent identified their physical appearance as being singled out, followed by weight (16 per cent) and gender (10 per cent). Of disabled women who were harassed online, their disability was attacked in one in five cases.

Mark Shaw, a Norton security expert, said the research revealed online harassment is an everyday trial for specific men, especially those from minority religious beliefs or gay, bisexual and transgender men.

The most common forms of online harassment range from abuse and insults (35 per cent), trolling (27 per cent), threats of violence (21 per cent), and death threats (14 per cent).

Shaw said men tend to take a "she'll be right" attitude towards negative online experiences.

Most men ignore (45 per cent), block (37 per cent) or unfriend (28 per cent) perpetrators.

In cases of harassment, feelings of anger are the most common response (36 per cent). Depression and anxiety were also common at 14 and 13 per cent.

Online crossed into the physical world in two areas. About 3 per cent of men resorted to physical violence in response to online harassment and threats of violence and death threats prompted police involvement in 25 per cent of cases.

"There are real consequences to online harassment which can have long-lasting impacts, no matter your gender," said Martin Cocker, NetSafe chief executive.

- Stuff