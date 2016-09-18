Taming your smartphone library

ANATOLY TIPLYASHIN Now, where to store all those smartphone photos?

Your smartphone photo collection is getting bigger by the day, but do you know how to find those photos of you and your kids from the holidays?

With the majority of photos now being taken on smartphones, and the tendency for most people not to bother with backup or organisation. Free tools from Google and an improved Apple Photos app in the IOS 10 mobile operating system upgrade are worth a look.

Our guests this week: photographer Erin Manning, search expert (and photographer) Danny Sullivan, and Josh Haftel, a product manager with software giant Adobe, which just updated its Lightroom Mobile app for organizing and editing photos.

GOOGLE PHOTOS

The app and web service offers the richest terms in tech: free, unlimited storage of every photo and video you shoot, but at a slightly lower resolution. To find your photos, use Google search. That often works great--but not always. If you have tens of thousands of photos in there, it can be tough to locate your work.

READ MORE

* How to make travel photos postcard worthy

* Bye, bye compact cameras|

* 10 cool things to try with Apple's iOS10

* Android 7.0 Nougat: Everything about Google's latest mobile software

Tips:

Google's face recognition is so good it lets you do search for photos by face--say the wife, son, friend, etc. (It can take awhile, or need a group of similar photos for the software to learn. But sometimes, to be able to find your photos in Google Photos, as good as the search is, you'll need to chime in, with tagging friends and family, or better yet, creating albums with titles, that are, of course, searchable.

To tag a photo in Google Photos, just open up an image, by selecting the icon with the I and put in as much information on at least one image from the shoot--name and location is always a good place to start, as in "Ruth, New Mexico 2016."

Another thing you'll want to do is create albums. Title the album with a name of a trip, person or location, or searching for them will be much easier. I often like to upload hundreds of pictures at a time, and wish Google would let me create the album first--title it, and then upload the images. It doesn't, so I upload one shot, then create and title the album, then upload the rest. That seems to do the trick.

Finally, Sullivan recommends upgrading to a pay plan, to ensure that you always have access to your originals. Google says the resolution is only slightly lowered, but "I'm a purist," says Sullivan. "These are your photos. You want to be able to get the originals back." Google charges $120 a year for 1 TB of storage.

Apple charges US$120 yearly for the iCloud backup service, while Dropbox charges US$99 to Microsoft's OneDrive US$84.

ICLOUD AND PHOTOS.

Apple's iCloud back up program keeps the image at full resolution, but you only get 5 gigabytes of free storage, which goes fast. Five GB is roughly 2,500 photos shot at 2 MB resolution. To use iCloud correctly, you'll need to pay for the upgrade.

What is free for all are way better organisational features. In the new IOS 10 mobile operating system upgrade, Apple has installed Google Photos like organsation tools to tag images and automatically create albums based on your shoots.

Like Google, Apple now has facial recognition tools as well, but they're pretty hidden. Open a photo, click the Details tab, and you'll see a "People" section. Click that, and Apple will show you all the photos you've taken of that person. It also creates little photo albums, using the EXIF data from the smartphone, themed by the city where you shot the images. These are fun features worth exploring.

LIGHTROOM

Adobe's US$10 monthly desktop software offers tools to catalogue and organise your photos into folders and collections.

I recently backup my entire year's worth of iPhone photos - 32 GB strong - and put them on an external hard drive, then imported everything into Lightroom so I would know where all the images were. I was able to create multiple folders --me and the wife, the son, the three of us, with mom, visit to brother, our trip to New York, in manual ways Google and Apple could never dream of.

Meanwhile, for shutterbugs, take note: there's a new update of the free Lightroom mobile app, which lets you add star ratings and flags to keep track of your keepers. With the app, you can also shoot in a higher resolution photo format, saving the image in DNG format, which offers tools in Lightroom to adjust exposure, white balance and other attributes when shot on the smartphone.

The update is available on IOS 10, Apple's mobile operating system upgrade, and works with the new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, as well as the 6 and 6S models as well.



- USA Today