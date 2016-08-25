'Touch disease' infects iPhones

iPhones infected with 'touch disease'

Reuters iFixit claims "touch disease" is an inherent manufacturing flaw in all of the iPhone 6 models.

A defect in iPhone 6 models is causing screens to stop working properly.

The problem, which has been reported by users and repair shops, has been labelled "touch disease" and has only been discovered on iPhone 6 and 6 Plus devices.

It occurs when a grey bar appears across the screen which then stops responding to touch gestures.

Flawed controller chips (Touch IC) on the logic board have been identified as the cause of the defect.

iPhone 6S and 6S Plus models are not affected as the Touch IC chips were moved to the display assembly.

iFixit, a website dedicated to repairing gadgets, claims it is an inherent manufacturing flaw in all of the iPhone 6 models.

"At first there may be no defect at all. Later you might notice that the screen is sometimes unresponsive, but it is quick to come back with a hard reset," a spokesman for iFixit explained in the video.

"As the crack deepens into a full separation of the chipboard bong, the periods of no touch become more frequent."

Users say twisting the phone provides a short-term fix. Anything more permanent would involve replacing the Touch IC on the phone's logic board.

Apple is due to release its next iPhone model early next month.

- Stuff