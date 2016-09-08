iPhone 7: Apple's new devices

iPhone 7: Apple's new phones drop headphone jack

Reuters Apple chief executive Tim Cook discusses the iPhone 7 during an Apple media event in San Francisco.

Apple's new iPhones will not have a traditional headphone jack but one model will have two cameras.

It announced the new iPhone 7 models at an event in San Francisco on Thursday.

The latest iPhone 7 and 7 Plus come in two new colours - gloss black and black along with gold, rose gold and silver.

The two new phones have the same screen size as the current models - 4.7 and 5.5 inches.

The event is still ongoing but these are the major changes announced so far.

New Zealand prices are yet to be confirmed but in the US the prices for the 7 model will be the same as the 6s. We are also in the first group of countries to get the phone but no date has been confirmed.

MAIN CHANGES

- The 3.5mm jack has been dropped so you will now have to use the lightning port to phyically connect headphones or use Bluetooth.

- The 7 Plus will have two 12MP cameras - one will have the standard wide angle camera and the other is a 56mm lens.

- The front camera has a new 7MP sensor and all models will have optical image stabilisation.

- The home button has been modified to give feedback for messages, notifications and rings.

- Storage options have been increased to 32GB, 128GB and 256GB.

- The case is water and dust resistant.

- It will feature stereo speakers.

- Apple will also provide wireless earbuds with each iPhone.

GOING WIRELESS

The biggest change is the dropping of the 3.5mm headphone jack.

While it's likely to irritate many people, Apple said its committed to a wireless world.

It's trying to limit the irritation by including wireless earbuds and a 3.5mm to lightning adaptor with each phone.

APPLE WATCH

Apple also released its second version of its smartwatch which it calls Apple Watch series 2.

The biggest change is that it's waterproof to 50m and it can be used in the pool and the sea.

It also has built-in GPS.

The second version looks the same as the original and the only physical change is the release of a new white ceramic case and a Nike model that's designed for runners.

It has a faster tech that makes it twice as fast as the first edition and the new display is twice as bright which makes it easier to read in bright sunshine.

The new operating system, watchOS3, will be released soon and features a new dock and faster updating.

Apple claims its watch has been a success, saying it's the second most popular watch brand according to revenue and is the top selling smartwatch.

The original Apple Watch is getting a speed boost and price cut.

New Zealand prices and availability are yet to be confirmed.

GAMING

Apple has announced a Super Mario game for the iPhone and Pokemon Go for the Watch.

Super Mario Run can be played with one hand and will be released later this year.

Pokemon Go will let people play the game in a heads-up mode and will be available by the end of the year.

- Stuff