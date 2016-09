Who needs waves when you can go drone surfing

Here's a way you can enjoy those flat days at your local beach, or a nearby lake - drone surfing.

It might be worth mentioning the Freefly Systems Alta 8 drone used to tow the rider is about US$17,495 (NZ$23,895) and is intended to carry heavy video equipment.

Freefly Systems/YouTube Is drone surfing the newest sport?

- Stuff