NEWSFLARE An iPhone 7 is frozen in Coca-Cola for 12 hours to see if Apple's new product truly is water resistant.

Apple launched the iphone 7 on Wednesday, the first of its water resistant range. So, is it really water resistant?

A tech video blogger has used an unusual test to find out, freezing it in Coca-Cola for 12 hours.

The video, filmed in California, USA over Friday and Saturday, shows TechRax freezing the phone in a large amount of the fizzy drink.

Time then skips to the next day and he hammers the frozen Coke off the phone, to find that it does still work.

The phone was a bit slow and foggy, and the sound quality a little dim, but the camera and screen were still crystal clear after he gave it a wipe.

