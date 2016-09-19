'Hissing' sound on iPhone 7

'Hissing' sound reported from some iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users

Listen very carefully.
Some users of the new iPhone 7 Plus say the device makes a "hissing" sound when under stress.

The hissing sound has only been reported by a handful of users, with many others unable to reproduce the problem.

The behaviour was first noted by blogger Stephen Hackett, who posted a video of the sound while his iPhone restored from a backup.

The restore process is fairly processor intensive.

"It seems to get worse if the iPhone is under load. It's loud enough to be heard even if the iPhone is just sitting on the table. I don't have to put it up to my ear to hear it," Hackett wrote.

Others reported a similar problem, but many could not reproduce it, even while putting their phones through benchmark tests that intentionally strain the processor.

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus sport new A10 quad-core processors that some tests claim outstrip desktop computers.

If this is true, the hissing sound might make more sense: laptop and desktop computer users are used to hearing cooling systems get louder under strain.

Apple have yet to issue an official response to the incidents, but have offered to replace Hackett's phone.

