Woman killed by train in Christchurch

FAIRFAX NZ Police are at the scene of a fatal train incident in Christchurch.

A woman has died after being hit by a train in Christchurch.

Police said they were at the scene of the incident, at the intersection of Main South Rd and Kirk Rd in Templeton, at 6am on Monday.

The woman's family were yet to be notified.

Entry to Kirk Rd was closed.

- Stuff