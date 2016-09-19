Condemned building owners to tighten up security

The owners of a condemned central Christchurch building have vowed to improve security after teenagers were able to wander inside unimpeded.

Several youths were seen walking through the exposed top storey of the old BNZ House in Cathedral Square on Saturday afternoon. One was seen leaving the site holding a "restricted entry" sign. A police dog handler later responded to the incident.

The building, on the south side of the square, was fenced off ahead of its demolition but several large breaks in the barrier were visible on the weekend.

"[Security] should be a bit tighter with the building being pulled down," a police spokesman said.

The building is owned by Nexus Point Ltd. Spokesman Lincoln Blair said he and the contractors, Southern Demolition and Salvage, would work together to look at ways to improve security at the site.

"[The contractors] are going to padlock and chain all access points to the site, they're also going to board off internal access to stairs.

"If someone does get in the building and let's be honest if people are determined to get into a site like that it's probably not that difficult, they will have more difficulty trying to access stairs up to other levels and they are also going to connect every fence panel together."

Blair said they were considering employing security to monitor the building. He hoped to have the building demolished by the end of the year, with an early 2017 finish possible.

Southern Demolition and Salvage operations manager Tim Murphy said unauthorised people entering condemned buildings was an "ongoing problem" in Christchurch.

"We've had diggers vandalised and things like that, we've beefed up security and locked gates but all they need is a bolt cutter to get in and do what they need to do.

"We can only do what we can without putting electric fences around the place."

Stephen Bell, a director of former BNZ House owner Cristo Ltd, said the consortium had experienced frequent problems with break-ins until it sold the property last year.

"We had to replace damaged doors and put extra barriers in and so on," he said.

"There was the usual taggers [that] got in. They'll get through any defence you'll put in and destroy everything on the way."

Security at central city construction and demolition sites has been a problem since the earthquakes. Reports of thefts and vandalism are common.

City Owners Rebuild Entity chairman Ernest Duval said the collapsed security fences outside BNZ House were a bad look, but there was a delicate balance between robust security and financial reality.

"You secure your building as best you can and then someone could pull a sheet of plywood off or climb over a fence.

"If the building is ultimately going to be redeveloped, owners say 'Why spend the money?'"

Cristo sold BNZ House to Nexus Point Ltd last year. Until then, the building was beset by insurance wrangles, abandoned redevelopment plans and demolition issues.

