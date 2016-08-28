Quake rumbles Christchurch

'Moderate' 3.8 magnitude earthquake wobbles Christchurch

Hundreds reported feeling the earthquake, which hit at 3.02pm.
Hundreds reported feeling the earthquake, which hit at 3.02pm.

A "moderate" 3.8 magnitude earthquake wobbled Christchurch on Sunday afternoon. 

It struck 16km deep, west of the city between Prebbleton and Templeton at 3.02pm. 

A 2.8 aftershock, in the same area, followed at 3.53pm.

More than 700 people reported feeling the 3.8 earthquake on Geonet, including one in Timaru. Geonet said it caused light shaking. 

Duty seismologist Anna Kaiser said it was normal aftershock activity from the Canterbury earthquake sequence. 

"We'd expect to get aftershocks of that magnitude. Christchurch has had a lot worse," she said. 

Vanessa Barsby posted on Facebook she felt it "well" in Lincoln.

"Was ready to move thought was going to be bigger than that and start to jolt," she said.

Drew Burrows' umbrella fell over.

"The work in putting it back up is going to take weeks if not months."

Leonie Stead felt it in Woolston: "Just another reminder that they aren't quite finished with us yet."

The Fire Service and police received no reports of damage or injury. 

 
 
 - Stuff

special offers