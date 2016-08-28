Quakes rumble Christchurch

Hundreds reported feeling the earthquake, which hit at 3.02pm.

Christchurch has been struck with a second "moderate" earthquake on Sunday, both causing light shaking throughout the city.

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit just before 8pm. More than 1500 people reported on Geonet that they'd felt it, one as far west as Rakaia.

It struck six kilometres deep, about 10 km west of the city between Prebbleton and Templeton.

An earlier magnitude 3.8 earthquake in the same area was 8km deep, and hit at 3.02pm.

About six earthquakes hit in the same area throughout the day, with the two "moderate" shakes causing noticeable rattling throughout the city.

Duty seismologist Anna Kaiser said that it was normal aftershock activity from the Canterbury earthquake sequence.

"We'd expect to get aftershocks of that magnitude. Christchurch has had a lot worse," she said.

After the earlier "moderate" earthquake, people throughout greater Christchurch reported they had felt the shaking.

Vanessa Barsby posted on Facebook she felt it "well" in Lincoln.

"Was ready to move thought was going to be bigger than that and start to jolt," she said.

Drew Burrows' umbrella fell over.

"The work in putting it back up is going to take weeks if not months."

Leonie Stead felt it in Woolston: "Just another reminder that they aren't quite finished with us yet."

The Fire Service and police received no reports of damage or injury.