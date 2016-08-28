Czech tramper Pavlina Pizova familiar with death on the mountains

One month alone, Pavlina Pizova's survival story.

The Czech tramper who survived a torturous month alone in remote Fiordland has previously mourned friends who died in the mountains.

Pavlina Pizova desperately tried to save her partner, Ondrej Petr, after the pair fell from the isolated Routeburn Track.

She was unable to save him, and spent about a month alone in a Department of Conservation (DOC) hut near Lake Mackenzie before she was rescued.

Czech tramper Pavlina Pizova talks about her experience during press conference.

Friends of Pizova's have told Czech media about her abilities as a tramper, and her familiarity with the risks of climbing mountains.

An unnamed friend told Czech news website Blesk.cz that friends of theirs had died in the mountains before.

The snowshoes made by Pavlina Pizova out of vegetable baskets.

"We like the mountains, even though we know how dangerous they can be," she said.

"In our circle of friends were a few people who [climbed] mountains and paid with their lives or were seriously injured, and they were all experienced mountaineers."

She said Pizova was a capable climber who had hiked 70 kilometres alone before without issue.

Pavlina Pizova describes her month long ordeal.

She was also practically skilled, and could repair bikes and other objects, the friend said.

The couple came to New Zealand earlier in the year on working visas. They picked apples at an orchard before finding jobs elsewhere.

Friends became concerned about the pair's whereabouts when they noticed Pizova hadn't posted online since July 14.

Pavlina Pizova and Ondrej Petr.

Another friend, who said they worked at a museum with Pizova, told Blesk.cz that Pizova regularly posted about her travels, and it was unusual not to hear from her for such a long period.

A group chat on Facebook where they discussed Pizova's apparent disappearance caused friends to raise the alarm.

Ida Jenková, the mayor of Police nad Metují where the pair live, told news outlet Denik.cz that the news was upsetting.

Pavlina Pizova thanked her rescuers, describing them as "heroes".

"We just want her [Pizova] to experience life with this settled," she said.



'IT WAS HARROWING'

At an emotional press conference on Friday, Pizova described her desperate month of solitude.

"At the hut, considering my physical health, the deep snow conditions, knowing there were avalanche paths ahead of me, I knew it was best to stay in the safe place."

An emotional Pavlina Pizova describes her month long ordeal after the death of her partner on the Routeburn track.

"At the hut I saw numerous avalanches coming down," she said.

"As you can imagine the last month was very harrowing for me and my partner's families."



Pizova said she was well informed about New Zealand conditions and how quickly the weather could change.

"I'm aware we made a few mistakes – not leaving our intentions with somebody, not carrying a personal locator beacon and underestimating the winter conditions."



She thanked New Zealand Land Search and Rescue, local police and DOC for bringing her to safety.

Pavlina Pizova spent a month in a remote Fiordland hut after her partner died on the Routeburn track.

"They are heroes for me."

Search and rescue recovered Petr's body on Friday.

Pizova is recovering at the Glenorchy home of consul for the Czech Republic Vladka Kennett.

Police have released this image of the Mackenzie warden's hut, where Pavlina Pizova sheltered after the loss of her partner on the Routeburn track.

She said Pizova was " a really tough woman".

"The conditions were extreme, sub zero temperatures. [She] tried to keep her feet moving, tried to put anything she had on her body."

Kennett said the couple were in the country on a working holiday visa.

Czech tramper Ondrej Petr died after falling on the Routeburn track.

She did not know about their backgrounds.

"[Pavlina] wants to go home now, back to her family."

She told NZ Herald that Pizova wanted to donate money to Land SAR and the Department of Conservation as a thank-you.

A desperate Czech woman made signs in the snow during a month trapped alone in a hut along the Routeburn Track.

"At the moment she can't do much more - she's just trying to recuperate and get everything back to normal, which is not easy, but she's doing well," Kennett told the Herald.

FINAL BREATHS



Pizova had tried in vain to save her partner's life on the remote Fiordland track, but it was no good.



She heard his final breaths and it was over.

Then, she faced a new ordeal. The couple had already spent one night out in the snow, wind and fog on the Routeburn Track.



Pizova would endure two more nights before she left her partner where he lay and found shelter in a Department of Conservation (DOC) warden's hut. It would be a month before she was rescued.

Lake McKenzie Hut and surrounding area on the Routeburn track near Queenstown where a woman was living for weeks after her partner died.

She used ashes from a fire to write "H" [for help] in the snow, hoping a rescuer would see it.



No-one did. The hut had a working radio, but the English operating instructions were indecipherable to her. There was no choice but to wait.

"Nobody can prepare you for this," she later told police of her ordeal.

Finally, consul for the Czech Republic Vladka Kennett, who lives in Glenorchy, near Queenstown, spotted "a random Facebook post" from concerned relatives at home in the Czech Republic. She passed Pizova and Petr's details to searchers and she was found.

The woman decided to stay put because of the injuries and the snow.

"If the message didn't come through she would still be there," Kennett said.

Kennett has since acted as a translator for Pizova.

﻿WARNINGS FROM DOC

The warden's hut at Lake Mackenzie on the Routeburn Track.

Pizova and Petr embarked on the Routeburn Track from the Glenorchy end on July 26.

Despite warnings from DOC staff, they planned to walk its distance and return through the Caples track.

They had no tent or locator beacon and told no-one of their plans.

Pavlina Pizova spent a month alone in a hut on the Routeburn Track after her companion fell to his death. She speaks about her harrowing ordeal.

After spending one night at the Falls hut, the pair got caught in bad weather and became disoriented.

They spent the night out in the open, trying to shelter from the wind and snow. The next day, still disoriented by heavy fog and strong winds and with snow still falling, the pair slipped five to seven metres down a steep slope.

Petr fell further and became trapped between branches and rocks. Pizova was able to reach him but could not free him. She heard his last gasps of breath before he died.

"She tried everything she could but she was totally exhausted," Kennett said.

"It was impossible [to free him]."

Unable to move her partner, Pizova spent two more nights sleeping in sub-zero conditions against a "vertical rock", her mostly wet possessions stuffed into her sleeping bag for warmth.

"She probably didn't even sleep she was just trying to move the fingers and toes to somehow keep warm," Kennett said.

"It was freezing. She was there in the worst part of the winter.

"She still can't feel her fingers . . . [they're] totally numb."

TIMELINE

February 29 – Pavlina Pizova and Ondrej Petr arrive in New Zealand for a working holiday.

July 26 – Pizova and Petr enter the Routeburn Track from Glenorchy, despite warnings not so from DOC staff. They stay the night at Falls Hut.

July 27 – Facing "extreme" weather, including heavy snow and low cloud, the couple cannot reach Mackenzie Hut and are forced to sleep out in the open.

July 28 – The pair fall down a steep slope in more poor weather. Trapped, Petr dies. Pizova spends another night in the elements.

July 29-30 – Pizova, cold and injured, tries in vain to reach Mackenzie Hut campsite, finally succeeding after a third night in the open.

August 24 – Pizova is found in a hut by rescuers after family at home in the Czech Republic raise concerns. The couple's car was traced to Glenorchy.

August 26 – Petr's body is recovered. Pizova speaks of her "harrowing" experience – "I am aware we made a few mistakes."

- Stuff